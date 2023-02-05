British police identify key witness in missing woman case





British police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley, a mother of two, want to track down a “key witness” who saw a dog walker pushing a pram near the site of the disappearance.

Lancashire Police said in a statement on Facebook that the woman was seen pushing a pram on Garstang Road/Blackpool Road in St Michael’s on the morning of 27 January. Police believe the woman may have been walking along the river where Bulley went missing.

“Police officers leading the search for Nicola Bulley, who disappeared from St Michael’s in Wyre, must track down a key witness they believe was in the area on the morning of Nicola’s disappearance.

“A woman was seen walking on Garstang Road/Blackpool Road in St Michael’s on the morning of Friday 27 January, pushing a stroller.

“She was seen walking towards The Grapes Public House from the direction of Allotment Lane at approximately 8:22 AM and again from Allotment Lane towards Garstang Road at approximately 8:41 AM.

“The woman in question may have been walking along the river during this time, so detectives want to talk to her and urge her to contact them.

“We also appeal to anyone who has dash cam footage of a vehicle they were driving on Blackpool Lane/Garstang Lane between 9 and 10am on Friday, January 27th, to contact us.”

Police believe the 45-year-old mortgage adviser went missing after just “a 10-minute window” while walking her dog, Willow, near the Wyre River after she dropped off her 6- and 9-year-old daughters to school.

Bulley logged into the Microsoft Teams call at 9:01 AM, and the phone was still connected to the call and ended at 9:30 AM. She was seen by another dog walker at 9:10 a.m. (last sighting) and police traced the calls at 9:20 a.m. on a cell phone left on a bench overlooking the river.

The device was discovered around 9:35 am by a dog walker with Willow nearby.

It is hypothesized that a woman from nearby Inskip may have been missing as search teams from the Lancashire Constabulary continued to trawl the River Wyre near St Michael’s.

However, Mr. Bulley’s family and friends questioned that police theory.

Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, in a Facebook post urged people to “keep an open mind” as there is “no evidence” that the dog-walker fell into the river.

“Not all CCTV and clues have been fully investigated and police have confirmed that the case is not over.”

Bulley’s friend Emma White also questioned the police theory based on “limited information” to Sky News.

“When we talk about life, we can’t base it on hypotheses. Certainly we need this factual evidence,” she said.

“That’s what the family and all of us are holding on to. Sadly, we haven’t progressed any further since last Friday. We don’t have proof yet and that’s why we’re working together.”

In an interview with The Sun, White said police were working to exfiltrate data from Bulley’s Fitbit watch.

“Fitbit hasn’t synced since Tuesday,” she said.

“The police are trying different ways to get information from it.”

The police search was assisted by experts and divers from HM Coast Guard, Mountain Rescue, Lancashire Fire and Rescue, deployed with detection dogs, drones and police helicopters.

Investigators are also conducting a secret investigation to analyze CCTV and black box images, urging citizens with useful images to step forward.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rte.ie/news/uk/2023/0204/1353834-nicola-bulley-search-latest/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

