Chinese balloon over US deflates hopes of diplomatic thaw





WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) – The political uproar over a suspected Chinese spy balloon drifting over the United States has not only derailed a planned visit to Beijing by the top U.S. diplomat, it also threatens to disrupt the two countries’ attempts to stabilize a rocky relationship.

The United States’ reaction to what appears to be an ill-timed spy mission will have lingering consequences for efforts to stabilize relations already near historic lows. Some US lawmakers are demanding that President Joe Biden, a Democrat, hold China accountable for what officials call an unacceptable violation of US sovereignty.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who postponed a trip that was due to begin on Friday, said he would be ready to travel to Beijing “when conditions permit”, but the administration may struggle to quickly restart the trip unless China offers serious goodwill gestures, political analysts said.

Daniel Russel, the top US diplomat for Asia under President Barack Obama, said China’s “laughable alibi” that the plane was an errant weather balloon did not help.

“This incident has soured the atmosphere and hardened positions and there is no guarantee that either side can successfully reignite the ‘Bali’ momentum,” Russel said, referring to the November meeting between Biden. and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Indonesia where they agreed to increase communications. .

Superpower ties have frayed in recent years and reached their worst level in decades last August, when US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, prompting Beijing to conduct military exercises near the island claimed by China.

Since then, the Biden administration has said it hopes to build a “floor” for the relationship and ensure the rivalry does not escalate into conflict.

But Republicans who control the House are already working on ways to investigate potential threats from America’s main geopolitical rival and were quick to pressure Biden over the ball, wondering how he was allowed in US airspace.

CALLS TO DOWN THE BALL

Michael McCaul, Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, questioned on Friday why the administration had not shot the ball down, accusing the president of allowing it to pose “a direct and ongoing threat to the national security of the American homeland”.

China has often complained about surveillance of its growing military by US ships and aircraft, though such operations have been carried out in recent years from widely recognized international waters and airspace.

The mood in China around the ball was also gloomy. The government regretted that an “airship” used for civil meteorological and other scientific purposes had gone astray. Some Chinese domestic commentators, however, were scathing about the US response.

“If Blinken were to cancel his trip to Beijing because of the balloon, I would see it as an excuse to do what he wanted to do anyway – not visit China,” said Zhu Feng, executive dean of the School of Relations. from Nanjing University, speaking before the State Department announced the cancellation of the trip.

Had Blinken continued his visit, it likely would have opened the administration up to more strident criticism that his approach to China was weak and poor optics in Congress, where there is bipartisan support for a hard line. on Beijing, some analysts said.

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES

Expectations for Blinken’s trip were low, but he intended to specifically raise the cases of American citizens who the United States believes are being wrongfully detained in China, and to push Beijing to cooperate in stemming the flow of fentanyl, two areas where any progress would have created momentum that could carry over to other discussions.

Ivan Kanapathy, former deputy senior director of the White House National Security Council for Asia, said he expected a series of congressional hearings on China that would make it difficult for Blinken to justify a trip to China. Beijing unless it can secure the release of detained Americans or return with another major award.

China, too, wants a stable relationship with the United States so it can focus on its economy, battered by the now abandoned zero-COVID policy.

Blinken’s visit – which would have been the first by a secretary of state to China since 2018 – was widely seen as an effort to develop ways to navigate future crises. With a trip to Taiwan by new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy likely this year, the next crisis might not be far off.

“Overall, I think the Biden administration would like to postpone, because there are many issues on the table and a real chance of a thaw. But the balloon incident probably means the thaw is postponed indefinitely,” he said. said the Indo-Pacific analyst from RAND Corporation. Derek Grosman.

But Ryan Hass, a China expert at the Brookings Institution, said on Twitter that China’s balloon operation had at least given the US and China a chance to work out rules of engagement in space and at high altitudes, where the armies of the two countries come into increasingly close contact.

“We must not waste this opportunity to significantly reduce risk and also prevent future violations of US airspace by PRC spy balloons,” Hass said.

Reporting by Michael Martina, Humeyra Pamuk and David Brunnstrom Editing by Don Durfee and Grant McCool

