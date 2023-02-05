US shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon over East Coast | American News





A US warplane shot down a Chinese balloon at high altitude over the Atlantic Ocean after flying across the entire United States and causing a diplomatic rift between the two countries.

The balloon, which China says is for weather purposes but the United States insists was spying, could be seen on television collapsing and falling from the sky.

A senior military official told reporters the balloon was brought down by a single missile fired from an F-22 Raptor fighter jet that took off from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia.

On Wednesday, when I was briefed on the balloon, I ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down as soon as possible, without injuring anyone on the ground, Joe Biden told reporters.

They decided the best time to do it was over water within our 12 mile limit. They successfully removed it and I want to commend our airmen who did.

China accused the United States of clearly overreacting and seriously violating international practice.

China expresses strong displeasure and protests against the use of force by the United States to attack the civilian unmanned airship, Beijing’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that it reserves the right to provide other necessary answers.

A senior administration official told Reuters that after shooting down the balloon, the U.S. government spoke directly with China about the action. The State Department has also briefed its allies and partners around the world, the official said.

A no-fly zone was declared off the South Carolina coast before the fighter jets were launched, and a rescue operation by Navy and Coast Guard vessels is reportedly underway to recover fragments of the destroyed balloon over a seven-mile debris field.

Aviation Week quoted a senior military official as saying the debris was in water 47 feet (14 meters) deep, so it would be relatively easy to recover.

A military official told reporters that US Navy divers and unmanned dive vessels would be dispatched to bring the remains of the balloon and its payload to the surface.

The ball, which was used by the PRC [Peoples Republic of China] in an attempt to monitor strategic sites on the continental United States, was shot down over US territorial waters, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

On Wednesday, President Biden gave his authorization to shoot down the surveillance balloon as soon as the mission could be accomplished without undue risk to American lives below the balloons’ path.

After careful analysis, US military commanders had determined that shooting the balloon down over land posed an undue risk to people in a wide area due to the size and altitude of the balloon and its payload. monitoring.

Today’s deliberate and lawful action demonstrates that President Biden and his national security team will always prioritize the safety and security of the American people, while effectively responding to the unacceptable violation of our sovereignty by the PRC.

The balloon was launched in China and reached the US Aleutian Islands off Alaska on January 28, arriving in Canada two days later.

China had expressed regret over the flyby, saying it was a weather balloon that had been blown off course, but the Pentagon denied that claim, insisting it was a a surveillance aircraft capable of maneuvering.

One of the states it flew over was Montana, home to part of the US arsenal of nuclear intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The incursion led Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a planned weekend visit to Beijing, where he was to meet President Xi Jinping to discuss tensions between the two countries.

Reuters contributed to this report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/feb/04/chinese-spy-balloon-shot-down-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos