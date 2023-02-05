Risk of Britishvolt collapse Risk of UK falling behind in green revolution





Britishvolt’s downfall came as no surprise to those who had been following the company’s progress since its founding. The bold idea of ​​building the UK’s first stand-alone battery gigafactory has been facing challenges for months, and the UK’s track record of supporting the emerging industry is nothing short of laudable. But whatever problems Britishvolt is experiencing, the fact that it has been allowed to fail raises big question marks about the UK’s prospects for competing as a global economy in the transition to green technology.

The UK government's failure to help Britishvolt shows a lack of understanding of the importance of green technology.

The UK government is happy to commit to bailing out $300 million ($360 million) each for British Steel and Tata Steel, but there are no plans that could provide 3,000 jobs in the longer future. I’m not going to spend any of that on a project. It’s nice to see the level of concern about jobs in an important industry like steel production, but this is a traditional business that won’t grow much over the next few decades. Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) accounted for the largest market share in the UK car market in 2022, being larger than conventional petrol/gas vehicles and ten times larger than diesel vehicles. Despite the end of government subsidies for consumer BEVs in 2022, sales volumes continued to grow, reaching 16.6% of the total market in 2022. The automotive industry with a long-term future.

Critics of Net Zero claim it can’t afford to go green in a cost-of-living crisis, but the truth is quite the opposite. We can’t afford that. Contrary to the opinions of those pushing for fracking and more North Sea oil exploration, investments in renewable energy and emerging technologies such as BEV manufacturing will protect the national economy for the future. Uruguay has brilliantly broken the clogs of imported fossil fuel energy by switching to renewable energy, much of which is now wind turbines. The UK can do that, too, because it has so much coastline available for offshore wind power. Although the wind doesn’t always blow, more than 50% of Britain’s electricity came from this source for nearly a week in January. Adding a mass energy storage system could make the UK much more independent from fluctuating fossil fuel prices.

The US Inflation Reduction Act includes significant funding for green technologies.

If the UK doesn’t take the possibility seriously, it will soon be a big threat. As part of the Inflation Reduction Act, US President Joe Bidens Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund has earmarked $20 billion for projects that reduce emissions. It’s part of $369 billion in green grants from the United States. The EU has responded with its own Green Deal industry plan, which includes subsidies of up to 250 billion euros ($270 billion) and easing of EU state support rules for renewable energy projects. Britain made no comparable offer.

US investment is still greater than the EU, and this pump priming will accelerate the adoption of green technologies in the US, allowing US companies to innovate in these areas ahead of Europe and especially the UK. In fact, there are legitimate fears that European innovators will migrate to the US to take advantage of available funds. The EU currently provides its own subsidies, much less subsidies coming from the UK government. Britain risks being left deadly.

The International Energy Agency estimates that the green energy business will be a key growth industry over the next decade, reaching $650 billion annually by 2030, three times the current level. Conversely, many now claim that we have reached a peak in oil, after which production will decline. Smart money needs to break out of this declining industry. As the consumer vehicle market continues to shift toward BEVs, the demand for fossil fuels in transportation will decline.

Britishvolt's site in Blyth, Northumberland, UK, holds great potential for another EV manufacturing business.

What we have to learn from the war in Ukraine and China’s military presence over Taiwan is that we must move away from our dependence on Russian-influenced Chinese dominance of oil and gas supplies and components, especially batteries. Otherwise, we may have to rely on countries that do not have our best interests at heart.

There is still the prospect that something positive will emerge from Britishvolt’s ashes. The site chosen by Blyth is an excellent site with a 200 MW solar farm nearby, extensive land available and transport connectivity. Rumor has it that another company may be taking over and that Tesla is also interested. The UK government must heed the warning and make sure that mistakes like these are not made again. Because without a strong foundation for a green tech revolution, the British manufacturing economy could end up becoming a museum exhibit like the ironwork of the 19th century Industrial Revolution.

