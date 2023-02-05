US shoots down Chinese balloon, drawing threat from China





WASHINGTON — The U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of Carolina on Saturday after passing through sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the overflight was an accident involving civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions.

President Joe Biden gave the order but had wanted the ball downed even earlier on Wednesday. He was told the best time for the operation would be over water, US officials said. Military officials determined that dropping it above the ground from an altitude of 60,000 feet would pose an undue risk to those on the ground.

China responded that it reserved the right to take further action and criticized the United States for a clear overreaction and a serious violation of international practice.

In its statement on Sunday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said China will resolutely defend the legitimate rights and interests of the relevant company, while reserving the right to take further action in response. China’s Defense Ministry echoed the statement later in the day, saying it reserves the right to take necessary measures to deal with similar situations.

The balloon’s presence in the sky over the United States this week dealt a severe blow to already strained US-China relations that have been on a downward spiral for years. That prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to abruptly cancel a high-stakes trip to Beijing aimed at easing tensions.

They successfully removed it and I want to commend our Airmen who did so, Biden said after departing Air Force One en route to Camp David.

The giant white orb was spotted Saturday morning over the Carolinas as it neared the Atlantic coast. At around 2:39 p.m. EST, an F-22 fighter jet fired a missile at the balloon, piercing it while it was about 6 nautical miles off the coast near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, said de senior defense officials.

The show saw Americans looking skyward all week, wondering if the mysterious balloon had floated above them.

On Saturday, Ashlyn Preaux, 33, went out to get her mail in Forestbrook, South Carolina, and noticed her neighbors looking up and there she was, the balloon in the cloudless blue sky. Then she saw fighter jets circling and the ball was hit.

I didn’t expect to wake up to be in a Top Gun movie today, she said.

The wreckage landed in 47 feet of water, shallower than officials had anticipated, and it spread out about seven miles and the recovery operation included multiple vessels. Officials estimated that recovery efforts would be completed in a short period of time, not weeks. A rescue ship was on its way.

U.S. defense and military officials said on Saturday the balloon entered the U.S. air defense zone north of the Aleutian Islands on Jan. 28 and moved widely over land across the Alaska, then into Canadian airspace in the Northwest Territories on Monday. It returned to US territory over northern Idaho on Tuesday, the day the White House said Biden was first briefed.

The balloon was spotted over Montana on Wednesday, home to Malmstrom Air Force Base, which has nuclear missile silo fields.

The Americans were able to gather intelligence on the balloon as it flew over the United States, giving them a number of days to analyze it and learn how it was moving and what it was capable of monitoring, according to two senior defense officials. Officials told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Officials said the US military was constantly assessing the threat and concluded the balloon technology did not give the Chinese any meaningful intelligence beyond what they could already get from satellites, although the US has taken steps to mitigate any information they might gather while on the move. along.

Republicans criticized Biden’s response.

Allowing a Chinese Communist Party spy balloon to travel across the entire continental United States before challenging its presence is a disastrous projection of White House weakness, said Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the Senate Committee. armed services.

Sen. Thom Tillis, RN.C., tweeted: Now that this embarrassing episode is over, we need answers from the Biden administration on the decision-making process. Communist China has been allowed to violate US sovereignty unhindered for days. We need to be better prepared for future CCP provocations and incursions.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R.S.C., was more positive: Thank you to the men and women of the U.S. military who were tasked with carrying out the mission to bring down the Chinese surveillance balloon. The Biden administration did the right thing by bringing him down.

China claimed the balloon was just a meteorological research blimp that had been deflected. The Pentagon dismissed this out of hand as well as China’s claim that it was not used for surveillance and had only limited navigation capability.

The Chinese government on Saturday sought to downplay the cancellation of Blinken’s trip. In reality, the United States and China have never announced a visit, the United States making such an announcement is its own business, and we respect that, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Pentagon also acknowledged reports of a second balloon flying over Latin America. We are now assessing it to be another Chinese surveillance balloon, Brig. Pentagon press secretary Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement. Officials said the balloons are part of a fleet that China uses for surveillance and can be maneuvered remotely using small engines and propellers. An official said they were carrying equipment in the basket under the balloon that is not usually associated with standard weather activities or civilian research.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a question about the second balloon.

This is not the first time Chinese spy balloons have entered US airspace in recent years, one of the officials said. At least three times during the Trump administration and at least one other time during Bidens’ tenure as president, they’ve seen balloons fly across, but not for that long, the official said.

Blinken, who was due to leave Washington for Beijing on Friday evening, said he told senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in a phone call that sending the ball over the United States was an irresponsible act and that the (China’s) decision to take this step on the eve of my visit is detrimental to the substantive discussions we were prepared to have.

The uncensored reactions on the Chinese internet reflected the government’s official position that the United States was exaggerating the situation. Some used it as a chance to poke fun at American defenses, saying he couldn’t even defend against a ball, and nationalist influencers jumped in to use the news to poke fun at the United States.

China has denied any allegations of espionage and said it was a civilian-use balloon for weather research. The Foreign Office stressed that the balloons’ travel was beyond its control and urged the United States not to smear it because of the balloon.

In preparation for the operation Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration temporarily closed airspace over the Carolina coast, including airports in Myrtle Beach and Charleston, South Carolina, and Wilmington, South Carolina. North Carolina. The FAA diverted air traffic from the area and warned of delays due to flight restrictions. The FAA and Coast Guard worked to clear the airspace and water under the balloon as it reached the ocean.

Television footage showed a small explosion, followed by the giant deflated balloon descending like a ribbon towards the water.

Bill Swanson said he saw the balloon deflate instantly from his home in Myrtle Beach as fighter jets circled around it.

When he deflated, it was pretty close to instantaneous, he said. One second it’s there like a small moon and the next second it’s gone. Swanson added that a trail of smoke followed the ball as it fell.

___

Associated Press writer Chris Megerian in Hagerstown, Maryland; Tara Copp and Mary Clare Jalonick in Washington; Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina; Kimberlee Kruesi in Nashville, Tennessee; Huizhong Wu in Taipei; and researcher Henry Hou in Beijing contributed to this report.

___

An earlier version of this report incorrectly stated that the balloon was spotted over Montana on Thursday, instead of Wednesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/us-plan-chinese-balloon-atlantic-96896144 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos