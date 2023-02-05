British Muslim Groups Linked To Extremism Cut Funding And Increase Monitoring





New Delhi: Middle Eastern influences on Indian architecture are most famously represented by the iconic Taj Mahal, but the mausoleum isn’t the only great example of the distinctive style that has developed over the centuries as a mix of Arab, Persian and indigenous designs.

The first surviving examples of Islamic architecture on the Indian subcontinent date from the end of the 12th century, but the cultural influence of Islamic art was already present in India after the Arabs conquered the Sindh region in present-day Pakistan in 712.

The arrival of Muslims in India introduced new features and construction techniques to building design, including the use of arches and domes, which were further refined by Hindu artisans who mastered the art of masonry long ago.

The Taj Mahal is seen through the morning air sea on January 12, 2019 in Agra, India. (Reuters)

The Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque in Delhi’s Qutb Minar complex is the oldest surviving mosque in India. Its construction began in 1192 by the Turkish general Qutb-ud-din Aibak, who later became the first ruler of the Delhi Sultanate.

The mosque’s arched façade gives it an Islamic feel, but its rich floral decorations are characteristic of India.

Cultural exchange started from the time of the sultans. The influx of Turkic people and regional exchanges allowed Hindu architecture to influence mosque architecture, said Syed Ali Nadeem Rezavi, a history professor at Aligarh Muslim University and secretary of the Indian Historical Congress.

Islamic rulers brought architects and engineers from Iran, the Arab world, and Central Asia, but the artisans and artisans were local. The conclusion was a fusion of traditions.

A tourist takes pictures while visiting the Qutub Minar complex in New Delhi on March 9, 2021. (AFP)

Over time, new Muslim powers arrived in India and brought with them their architectural heritage. At the same time, regional sultanates also emerged and prospered, developing their own forms. The Hindu kingdoms, which maintained varying degrees of independence during periods of Muslim supremacy, also produced important works and influenced the dominant style.

This multilevel exchange yielded an architecture that was neither strictly Islamic nor strictly Hindu.

There are many places in Gujarat where mosques and temples are not easy to identify. Temples in the northern Hindu city of Ayodhya resemble mosques because they have domes, Rezavi told Arab News. If you are talking about the history of India, you cannot speak from a Hindu and Muslim point of view. There was no distinction between them.

They borrowed each other’s characteristics. However, it was the Mughals who brought the Indo-Islamic style into full bloom.

The arrival of the Mughal dynasty, which ruled the subcontinent between the 16th and 19th centuries, ushered in a worldwide revival of Islamic architecture, with works of the highest quality and sophistication to this day.

Originally from Central Asia, the Mughals had cultural elements borrowed from Arab, Persian and Ottoman sources. As they settled in India, they fused with the various provincial styles they discovered in their new realm.

For Anuj Srivastva, one of the most famous Indian architects taught at the New Delhi School of Planning and Architecture, it’s no surprise that when the British took over the subcontinent in the 19th century, they considered Mughal architecture to be a classic Indian style. .

Indo-Saracenic architecture is a fusion of styles. It draws on native Indo-Islamic architectural styles and decorative elements, he told Arab News.

When the Mughals came, they took Central Asian, Arab and Persian influences and created their own style, integrating it with the existing architecture of India.

The 1570 tomb of Humayun, son of Babur, the founder of the Mughal Empire, started the Mughal dynastic style. The first garden tomb on the subcontinent, it inspired other major architectural innovations, culminating in the construction of the Taj Mahal three generations later.

One of the most important architectural achievements of Humayun’s son Akbar was the great fortress of Agra and the city of Fatehpur Sikri. They also brought Middle Eastern styles deeper into the realm of India.

Fatehpur Sikri shows distinct Persian and Arab influences, said Rezavi.

Some temples in the Hindu city of Mathura have carvings identical to Fatehpur Sikri, the capital of the Mughal king Akbar. You have the same architecture, the same pieces, the same style, the same big vault. The entire temple grounds resemble typical features used in mosques.

It was during the reign of Akbar’s grandson Shah Jahan that Mughal architectural creativity reached its pinnacle.

He built the massive Red Fort complex in Delhi in 1648. Although the palace’s plan was based on Islamic prototypes, the design of the pavilion and gardens reflected the fusion of all the traditions of the subcontinent at the time. This structure influenced later buildings and gardens in Rajasthan, Delhi, Agra and others.

Jama Masjid was built in Delhi in 1656 by Shah Jahan. Built of red sandstone and marble, it is one of the largest and finest mosques in India. It took ten years to complete and involved thousands of artisans.

But the greatest masterpiece of Shah Jahan’s time is the Taj Mahal, a white marble mausoleum built in Agra in 1648 in honor of the emperor’s wife, Mumtaz Mahal.

Known as one of the world’s wonders and a monument of love, it is recognized by UNESCO as the greatest architectural achievement in all of Indo-Islamic architecture.

For Rezavi, this is also the structure that best expresses the indigenous style of India.

Indian architecture, he said, is a fusion of indigenous and Indo-Islamic traditions.

Look at the Taj Mahal. It has both Indian and Iranian influences, but I feel the indigenous influence is more pronounced.

