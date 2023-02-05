US shoots down Chinese ‘spy balloon’ off coast of South Carolina DW 02/04/2023





The United States on Saturday shot down an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon first spotted over sensitive areas in Montana earlier in the week.

“We were able to shoot it down, and I want to commend our Airmen who did it,” US President Joe Biden said, adding that he authorized the balloon’s downing on Wednesday.

The balloon was successfully brought down: US President Joe Biden

Television footage appeared to capture the moment the balloon was hit, with it visibly disintegrating and beginning to lose altitude. US military jets flew over the area, alongside ships, in an effort to collect the debris.

The balloon was shot down over relatively shallow water. Officials said a recovery operation was underway to recover debris and key pieces of purported Chinese surveillance equipment over the next few days.

The United States officially notified China of the shooting on Saturday, Reuters news agency said citing a US official.

Meanwhile, China has expressed “strong dissatisfaction” with the use of force by the United States to strike its “civilian unmanned” airship, calling it a “serious violation of international practice”. In a Foreign Ministry statement on Sunday, Beijing threatened repercussions over the incident.

Austin says the ball tried to ‘monitor strategic sites’

In a statement on Saturday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he was shot down off the coast of South Carolina using US fighter jets. He added that the balloon was “attempting to monitor strategic sites on the American continent”.

The downing of the ball was done as soon as it no longer posed a threat to the life of the United States, Austin saidImage: Allison Joyce/REUTERS

Austin said Biden approved a military plan to take him down when he no longer posed a threat to the lives of the United States. The balloon landing was coordinated and supported by the Canadian government.

“Today’s deliberate and lawful action demonstrates that President Biden and his national security team will always prioritize the safety and security of the American people while effectively responding to the unacceptable violation of our sovereignty by the PRC,” the defense secretary said, referring to the People’s Republic. from China.

Airspace restrictions were a clue to the operation

Air traffic had been suspended near the location of the balloon on Saturday, shortly before it was shot down. The US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said it had temporarily blocked civilian flights within 100 square miles over the Atlantic Ocean and the South Carolina coast.

In the document posted on its website, the FAA warned pilots that the military could use lethal force if planes violate restrictions and fail to comply with departure orders.

An early suggestion to shoot down the alleged “spy balloon” with F-22 fighter jets was rejected by the military, citing the risk posed by falling debris as greater than the perceived threat from the balloon itself.

However, those comments were made about the prospect of it being shot down on American soil, with its wreckage likely crashing on land, not the sea.

Controversy over Chinese balloon in US airspace

Balloon’s last hours over the Carolinas

On Saturday morning, the balloon was reportedly spotted over the Carolinas, heading towards the Atlantic.

South Carolina police acknowledged his presence and urged people not to try to take matters into their own hands, saying bullets from their weapons would not hit the balloon at high altitude, but would fall to the ground .

Shortly before, Biden had said of the ball, “We’ll deal with it.”

First seen earlier this week, the balloon incident prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a high-stakes visit to Beijing that was aimed at easing growing tensions between the two countries.

China claimed the balloon was used for “civilian” meteorological purposes and deviated from its path “due to the influence of westerly winds and its limited ability to control”.

What did China say about Blinken’s visit?

Responding to a question about Blinken’s decision to postpone his visit, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson denied that a visit had been announced. He said, however, that maintaining contact “at all levels” was important, adding that the Chinese and US presidents had agreed on this during a rare meeting in Bali last November.

The spokesperson once again reiterated the country’s denial that the balloon was launched for surveillance purposes, describing it as a “civilian airship used for research purposes, primarily for meteorological purposes” in a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

He said China acts in accordance with international law and respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

“Some politicians and media in the United States pushed him to attack and smear China. The Chinese side strongly opposes this,” he said.

rmt/msh (AP, Reuters)

