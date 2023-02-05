BMW in talks with UK government over 75 million subsidies for electric minis | business news





German car giant BMW is in talks with the government over a $75 million funding package to secure mini electric production at its Oxfordshire plant.

Sky News learned that BMW was negotiating with officials from the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) over a grant from Whitehall’s Automotive Innovation Fund.

Industry sources said a deal could be finalized between the government and the company within weeks.

One added that the package, worth up to £75 million, appears to be backed by both corporate secretary Grant Shapps and Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt.

It was unclear on Saturday when the funds would be released and when factories would begin utilizing them.

If the deal goes through, it will rejuvenate the UK’s auto industry weeks after it was revealed that it had suffered its worst year in terms of production since the 1950s.

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), automakers produced 775,000 vehicles in 2022, down nearly 10%.

Supply chain issues, such as component bottlenecks, have been a major factor in the decline, but the recent collapse of Britishvolt, a fledgling electric vehicle battery maker, has deepened the gloom that has crept into the industry.

The Financial Times reported on Friday that Australian company Recharge Industries was chosen by managers as Britishvolt’s preferred bidder.

Production of the Mini at Cowley dates back to the 1950s and resumed under BMW ownership in the early 2000s.

Approximately 200,000 Minis are made in Oxford each year, with around 80% intended for the export market.

It employs around 4,000 people, making it one of the most important factories in the UK.

Nissan and Ford announced new investments in UK facilities last December, with Ford saying last December it would spend £150m to expand production of electric vehicle components at its Halewood plant in Liverpool.

BMW announced that it would discontinue production of the electric Mini in Oxford in 2021, and added last October that its UK plant would produce Mini Cooper three- and five-door hatch models instead.

“In addition, the Mini Convertible will return to Oxford from 2025. It is one of our most important cars and a global bestseller,” he said at the time.

“The Electric MINI, a hatchback and compact SUV, will start production in China in partnership with Great Wall, while the electric Countryman will be built in Leipzig. [in Germany].

“We can’t go any further than this at this point.

“Future production plans will be announced at an appropriate time.

“Oxford plays an important role in the BMW Group’s production strategy with its high degree of flexibility, competitiveness and professionalism and will remain at the center of Mini production.”

A BMW spokesperson declined to comment on funding negotiations with the government this weekend.

A BEIS spokesperson said: “The UK is one of the world’s leading locations for car manufacturing.

“Investment through the Automotive Transformation Fund will develop a high-value, end-to-end electric vehicle supply chain in the UK, including unlocking private investment in Gigafactories.

“We are also working with industry through the Automotive Council’s Skills Working Group to ensure that the UK automotive industry supports and develops the skills it needs to succeed sustainably.”

The government did not directly comment on the talks with BMW.

