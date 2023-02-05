New XPeng G9 electric SUV arrives in Europe with 354 mile range





Shanghaibrand XPeng has confirmed specifications and European pricing for its new flagship SUV, dubbed the G9. And cars could land in the UK by 2025.

The new model shares the foundations of the XPengs-owned Edward platform and revised P7 saloon for larger vehicles, but the G9 gets updated electricals for faster charging. At 4.8m, the SUV is slightly longer than the BMW iX3 and Kias EV6, and the wheelbase is also taller than its counterparts at 2,998mm.

Available in three configurations. The Standard Range has a rear-mounted single motor and an LFP chemical battery with a nominal capacity of 78.2 kWh (approximately 75 kWh net). XPeng claims a WLTP range of up to 460 km or 286 miles is sufficient. The motor produces 308 bhp and 430 Nm of torque, taking the 2,235 kg vehicle from 0-62 mph in 6.4 seconds. The maximum charging rate is 260 kW.

There are two versions of the G9 featuring a larger NCM chemistry battery with a capacity of 98 kWh (93 kWh usable). The rear-drive version uses the same motor as the standard-range version, but can travel up to 354 miles on a single charge and has a slightly higher maximum recharge rate of 300kW. XPeng claims that when connected to a fast enough charging point, the car can add 60 miles of range in 5 minutes or go from 10% to 80% of capacity in 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, the G9 AWD Performance offers the same battery and charging speed, but with an additional front motor for a combined output of 543bhp and 717Nm. It can reach 62 mph in 3.9 seconds, but the extra speed eats away at the range, giving you up to 323 miles.

XPeng is pitching this vehicle as a rival to its premium models, and the interior gets plenty of tech to stand out from German competition. There’s a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, but the entire fascia is dominated by a pair of 14.96-inch infotainment displays. The left screen is visible to all occupants at all times, while the right panel is dimmed to the driver using filtering technology. XPeng says this means the front passenger can watch media and play games while the vehicle is moving.

The G9 is being rolled out across Norway, Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands. Prices for the last market start at 57,990 euros, or around 51,000, and rise to 71,990 euros (63,000) for AWD performance. With relatively few options, XPeng says elements like a full-length panoramic glass roof, heat pump, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel and soft-close doors are standard across the range.

The company is shy about its right-handed production plans, beyond saying that the UK is a major market on the radar. XPeng is expected to focus on the nascent EU market over the next 18 months, but it’s unlikely to go on sale to UK customers before the start of 2024 at the earliest.

As part of its initial European launch program, XPeng has confirmed that the G9 and updated P7 will receive a 5-year, fully transferable warranty as standard, but will be extended to 7 years for all orders placed between now and the end of 2023. .

