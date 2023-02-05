International
Nap of the Day Table of Racing Tips in the UK and Ireland
NAPS and Informant Time CRS Level Stake Odds State Man
Wolverhampton Express & Star, Andrew Bladen
16:10
leop
+29.041
Bretney
Racing Post, Postdata
15:03
Hrfd
+23.834
Gaelic Warrior
Yorkshire Evening Post, Lisobot
17:10
leop
+20.278
Gaelic Warrior
punterslounge.com, The Brigadier
17:10
leop
+17.882
reconnaissance history
Racing post, nose (expert eye)
14:10
leop
+17.084
listen carefully
The Sunday Telegraph, Whistler
17:03
Hrfd
+12.041
apadil
myracing.com,
14:22
have to
+6.709
creative control
Liverpool Echo, Chris Wright
16:55
have to
+6.45
reconnaissance history
Island Fields, Lori Delagi
14:10
leop
+5.624
Mighty Potter
Racing Post, Punt
14:40
leop
+4.758
trickery
sportinglife.com,
16:55
have to
+3.75
Toothless
Daily Star Sunday, Moor Style
15:25
have to
+2.986
malina girl
Norwich Evening News, Featured by Paddock
15:40
leop
+1.032
Limerick Leader
Racing Post, Spotlight
16:25
have to
+0.628
Gaelic Warrior
Daily Post, Mercury
17:10
leop
+0.253
share
Daily Telegraph, Marlborough
14:22
have to
-0.7697
coolbane boy
Racing Post, Rated RP
15:55
have to
-0.944
Vauban
East Anglian Daily Times, Dean Kilbride
16:10
leop
-3.806
snake
tutelar,
15:40
leop
-7.3753
high quality
Scottish Sun, Jim Delahunt
16:40
leop
-7.584
Toothless
Western Morning News, West Tip
15:25
have to
-7.819
Toothless
Sun, Temple Gate
15:25
have to
-8.815
Astravia
Daily Mirror, Newsboy
15:33
Hrfd
-10.472
Jasumi and
Sheffield Star, Fortunatus
17:03
Hrfd
-10.566
honeysuckle
The Sun on Sunday, Sirius
16:10
leop
-10.675
apadil
Racing Post, West Country
14:22
have to
-13.256
pay the piper
The Scotsman, Glendale
14:55
have to
-15.165
forest gold
The Daily Record, Gary Owen
14:55
have to
-16.269
Faithful Valley
I, John Freeman
14:55
have to
-18.04
general officer
attheraces.com, Lawrence Taylor
15:25
have to
-18.303
localization
Ipswich Star, Matt Foley
15:55
have to
-18.75
real steel
Irish Post, Carl Headley
15:40
leop
-19.45
indigo breeze
The Weekender, Paul Cayley
15:40
leop
-20.175
Abufalo Soldier
Racing Post, Lambourn
15:55
have to
-20.228
honeysuckle
Irish Daily Star, Brian Flanagan
16:10
leop
-20.547
Gaelic Warrior
Racing TV, Score
17:10
leop
-23.646
localization
Yorkshire Post, Duke
15:55
have to
-24.1087
reconnaissance history
Jersey Evening Post, Lori Paddock
14:10
leop
-24.75
honeysuckle
D Express, Melissa Jones
16:10
leop
-24.839
Guyard Du Menil
Racing and Football Prospect, Andrew Mount
14:40
leop
-26.199
get out of the way
Racing Ahead, Ben Morgan
15:33
Hrfd
-27.099
creative control
Racing Post, The North
16:55
have to
-28.3
Abufalo Soldier
The Star, Jason Heavy
15:55
have to
-30.135
Bretney
Sunday Express,
15:03
Hrfd
-31.405
fan
The Times, Rob Wright
16:03
Hrfd
-33.506
Faithful Valley
Daily Mail, Robin Goodfellow
14:55
have to
-34.85
cap chidley
The Sporting Times, Jeffrey Ross
14:33
Hrfd
-40.3774
coolbane boy
Sunday Mail, Rockavon
15:55
have to
-40.891
state man
Cambridge Evening News, Luke Tucker
16:10
leop
-42.7
blue road
888 Sports, Steve Mullington
15:10
leop
-43.009
Mighty Potter
irish sun,
14:40
leop
-44.133
take it all
Morning Star, Faringdon
15:40
leop
-52.388
Vanilla
Irish Herald, Ian Gofran
15:40
leop
-56.25
|
