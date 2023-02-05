Nap of the Day Table of Racing Tips in the UK and Ireland





NAPS and Informant Time CRS Level Stake Odds State Man

Wolverhampton Express & Star, Andrew Bladen

16:10

leop

+29.041

Bretney

Racing Post, Postdata

15:03

Hrfd

+23.834

Gaelic Warrior

Yorkshire Evening Post, Lisobot

17:10

leop

+20.278

Gaelic Warrior

punterslounge.com, The Brigadier

17:10

leop

+17.882

reconnaissance history

Racing post, nose (expert eye)

14:10

leop

+17.084

listen carefully

The Sunday Telegraph, Whistler

17:03

Hrfd

+12.041

apadil

myracing.com,

14:22

have to

+6.709

creative control

Liverpool Echo, Chris Wright

16:55

have to

+6.45

reconnaissance history

Island Fields, Lori Delagi

14:10

leop

+5.624

Mighty Potter

Racing Post, Punt

14:40

leop

+4.758

trickery

sportinglife.com,

16:55

have to

+3.75

Toothless

Daily Star Sunday, Moor Style

15:25

have to

+2.986

malina girl

Norwich Evening News, Featured by Paddock

15:40

leop

+1.032

Limerick Leader

Racing Post, Spotlight

16:25

have to

+0.628

Gaelic Warrior

Daily Post, Mercury

17:10

leop

+0.253

share

Daily Telegraph, Marlborough

14:22

have to

-0.7697

coolbane boy

Racing Post, Rated RP

15:55

have to

-0.944

Vauban

East Anglian Daily Times, Dean Kilbride

16:10

leop

-3.806

snake

tutelar,

15:40

leop

-7.3753

high quality

Scottish Sun, Jim Delahunt

16:40

leop

-7.584

Toothless

Western Morning News, West Tip

15:25

have to

-7.819

Toothless

Sun, Temple Gate

15:25

have to

-8.815

Astravia

Daily Mirror, Newsboy

15:33

Hrfd

-10.472

Jasumi and

Sheffield Star, Fortunatus

17:03

Hrfd

-10.566

honeysuckle

The Sun on Sunday, Sirius

16:10

leop

-10.675

apadil

Racing Post, West Country

14:22

have to

-13.256

pay the piper

The Scotsman, Glendale

14:55

have to

-15.165

forest gold

The Daily Record, Gary Owen

14:55

have to

-16.269

Faithful Valley

I, John Freeman

14:55

have to

-18.04

general officer

attheraces.com, Lawrence Taylor

15:25

have to

-18.303

localization

Ipswich Star, Matt Foley

15:55

have to

-18.75

real steel

Irish Post, Carl Headley

15:40

leop

-19.45

indigo breeze

The Weekender, Paul Cayley

15:40

leop

-20.175

Abufalo Soldier

Racing Post, Lambourn

15:55

have to

-20.228

honeysuckle

Irish Daily Star, Brian Flanagan

16:10

leop

-20.547

Gaelic Warrior

Racing TV, Score

17:10

leop

-23.646

localization

Yorkshire Post, Duke

15:55

have to

-24.1087

reconnaissance history

Jersey Evening Post, Lori Paddock

14:10

leop

-24.75

honeysuckle

D Express, Melissa Jones

16:10

leop

-24.839

Guyard Du Menil

Racing and Football Prospect, Andrew Mount

14:40

leop

-26.199

get out of the way

Racing Ahead, Ben Morgan

15:33

Hrfd

-27.099

creative control

Racing Post, The North

16:55

have to

-28.3

Abufalo Soldier

The Star, Jason Heavy

15:55

have to

-30.135

Bretney

Sunday Express,

15:03

Hrfd

-31.405

fan

The Times, Rob Wright

16:03

Hrfd

-33.506

Faithful Valley

Daily Mail, Robin Goodfellow

14:55

have to

-34.85

cap chidley

The Sporting Times, Jeffrey Ross

14:33

Hrfd

-40.3774

coolbane boy

Sunday Mail, Rockavon

15:55

have to

-40.891

state man

Cambridge Evening News, Luke Tucker

16:10

leop

-42.7

blue road

888 Sports, Steve Mullington

15:10

leop

-43.009

Mighty Potter

irish sun,

14:40

leop

-44.133

take it all

Morning Star, Faringdon

15:40

leop

-52.388

Vanilla

Irish Herald, Ian Gofran

15:40

leop

-56.25

