US military shoots down Chinese spy balloon over Atlantic Ocean





The US military shot down the Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean.

While the balloon was off the coast of South Carolina, it was shot down by US Army fighter jets on Saturday afternoon, Fox News sources say. A senior US military official said an F-22 was used to bring the balloon down to 58,000 feet, adding that only one A9X missile was fired.

A senior defense official told a Thursday afternoon briefing that the US government was “confident” the surveillance balloon came from the People’s Republic of China.

Asked about the ball on Saturday by a reporter, Biden said, “We’ll deal with it.”

CHINA NOW THAT SPY BALL IS CIVILIAN, CLAIMS SOME IN US ‘HAD HYPED IT TO ATTACK AND MUDGE CHINA’

In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts over the Kingston, North Carolina area with an airplane and its contrail below. (Brian Branch via AP)

A senior US official told Fox News on Saturday that the government is considering a plan to shoot down the balloon while it is over the Atlantic Ocean, where it would not harm anyone on the ground.

The official added that the US government could potentially recover the ball.

During Thursday’s briefing, the defense official said the balloon had already been spotted over Montana, where it was decided not to shoot it down due to potential risks.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, III said in a statement after the balloon was shot down that “President Biden has given authorization to shoot down the surveillance balloon as soon as the mission can be accomplished without undue risk to life. Americans under the path of the balloons.”

“After careful analysis, U.S. military commanders had determined that shooting down the balloon while above land posed an undue risk to people in a wide area due to the size and altitude of the balloon and of its surveillance payload. Pursuant to the direction of the President, the Department of Defense has developed options to safely shoot down the balloon over our territorial waters, while closely monitoring its trajectory and collection activities. intelligence,” Austin said.

“This action was taken in coordination and with the full support of the Canadian government. And we thank Canada for its contribution to the tracking and analysis of the balloon through NORAD as it transited through North America. Today’s deliberate and lawful action demonstrates that President Biden and his National Security Team will always prioritize the safety and security of the American people while effectively responding to the unacceptable violation of our sovereignty by the PRC. “, he added.

When President Biden was briefed on the situation, he asked for military options, the official said.

“You saw reports yesterday of a ground stop at Billings Airport and the mobilization of a number of assets, including F-22s,” the official said. “The context was that we were putting certain things in place in case a decision was made to take him down while he was over Montana.”

SUSPECTED CHINESE SPY BALLOON COULD FIND UP OVER CAROLINAS LATER THIS WEEKEND IF BIDEN DOESN’T TAKE ACTION

The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden would not shoot down the alleged Chinese spy balloon, despite pleas from lawmakers and others. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP/Keith Tsuji/Getty Images)

Responding to defense officials, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Friday that the balloon is a “civilian airship” used for meteorological purposes and deviated from its intended path.

“The airship is from China. It is a civilian airship used for research purposes, mainly for meteorological purposes,” the spokesperson said. “Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship veered off its intended course.”

However, the Pentagon does not believe it was a weather balloon that simply veered off course.

“It was intentional,” a senior US official said, adding that the balloon originally took off from mainland China.

A balloon flies in the sky over Billings, Montana, U.S., Feb. 1, 2023. (Chase Doak/via Reuters)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a planned trip to China following the surveillance balloon.

Director of the CCP’s Central Foreign Affairs Bureau, Wang Yi, said that China “has always strictly adhered to international law, we do not accept any groundless speculation and hype.” In the face of unexpected situations, both parties should remain calm, communicate in a timely manner, avoid misjudgments and manage differences.”

“Some politicians and media in the United States pushed him to attack and smear China. The Chinese side strongly opposes this,” a Chinese official said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to [email protected] and on Twitter @asabes10.

