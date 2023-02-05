US shoots down Chinese balloon, dramatic video of moment of explosion





Play TMZ.com video content

UPDATE

5:13 PM PT — China has condemned its air balloon drop, calling it “excessive overreaction,” while expressing “strong dissatisfaction” with the decision.

UPDATE

1:16 PM PT — Biden just addressed the balloon operation, saying he ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down as soon as possible — noting he gave that order on Wednesday. He told reporters he had been advised the safest way to do so would be to wait until he was over open water.

UPDATE

Here’s the (potential) problem with that… the White House publicly stated that JB was first notified of the ball on Tuesday, but Bloomberg reports that his administration actually became aware of his presence as early as Jan. 28 (last Saturday) .

UPDATE

President Biden: “I ordered the Pentagon to take him down on Wednesday as soon as possible.” #ChineseSpyBalloon https://t.co/D5i5CRR8iy pic.twitter.com/w2rr3SPIsF

— CSPAN (@cspan) February 4, 2023 @cspan

UPDATE

No other major news outlet has confirmed this … but, if true, it would indicate that Biden’s camp was trying to keep this quiet until they couldn’t anymore. Very similar to the Classified Documents Scandal – which was also on their radar long before anyone knew about it publicly.

UPDATE

So if Joe was first made aware of this on Tuesday — but his administration was aware of it much earlier — what the hell is going on with the information funnel for our CiC???

UPDATE

12:18 PM PT — TMZ got a video of the moment the ball was kicked, and it’s pretty darn dramatic…and something you might see in a Tom Cruise-directed movie.

UPDATE

Check it out…you see a fighter plane approaching the balloon, then launch a projectile that hits the plane and blows it up. As you can hear, it was also a show for the people on the ground.

UPDATE

12:02 a.m. PT — The Chinese spy balloon, which was not carrying passengers, was shot down.

UPDATE

#Rupture

The Chinese #Balloon was murdered and is now falling from the sky over Surfside Beach in South Carolina pic.twitter.com/qc5JPuPEzk

— wlctv.ca (@wlctv_ca) February 4, 2023 @wlctv_ca

UPDATE

FOX News got some great footage of the moment he was hit and started to dive into the ocean. Rumor has it the thing was hit by missiles over Surfside Beach in South Carolina. Looks like fighter jets were surrounding it before firing.

A Chinese spy balloon that has been flying over the United States throughout the week is likely to encounter its maker once it reaches deep blue…which President Biden has teased.

JB made one of his first public comments about the foreign plane on Saturday while in Syracuse, NY – where he was asked about it by a reporter… to which he casually replied, “We’re going to occupy it.” Reports from the AP and ABC News suggest it is down.

Q: A comment on China?

Biden, after days of inaction on the CCP spy balloon: We’ll deal with it. pic.twitter.com/D6n2nDadh4

— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 4, 2023 @RNCResearch

According to media reports, the Biden administration is strongly considering firing the balloon as it floats over the Atlantic Ocean…that way there’s no risk of debris crashing into anything either or anyone on the ground. Reports say U.S. officials have cleared airspace for this and would collect the debris for further examination later.

As early as Saturday morning, the balloon could be seen flying over the Carolinas and heading east. It is estimated to be above water this afternoon, so it could drop later in the day.

BREAKING: The Chinese spy balloon has just been spotted over our area. I took this video while standing in northern Greenville County. The United States has chosen not to shoot it down, at least not yet, although all options are still on the table. I’ll keep you up-to-date. pic.twitter.com/wemwk913fl

— Jackson Gosnell (@jacksongosnell) February 4, 2023 @jacksongosnell

The Prez was reportedly first notified that the balloon had entered our territory on Tuesday, and the first sightings of it over Montana and other Midwestern states began to surface Wednesday. China says it’s an unmanned research weather balloon that accidentally veered off course and floated towards us… but the US called BS.

Instead, intelligence officials say it’s a surveillance balloon… and they think it was sent here intentionally. Either way, it’s not great for diplomatic relations right now.

A Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for days, US officials say, a defense expert estimates it’s the size of three bus lengths https://t.co/BhcAHLUddz 1/5 pic .twitter .com/oMrJXNuwgz

— Reuters (@Reuters) February 3, 2023 @Reuters

A second balloon was also seen floating over Latin America today. Time will tell if his flight ends…and what any potential finds could mean for how we deal with China.

Things have been bumpy lately with the superpower nation, especially when it comes to predictions on war and so on. With this cheeky gesture, it doesn’t bode well.

Play video content

Balloon takedown could happen anytime now…stay tuned.

Originally Posted — 10:30 AM PT

