Aerospace expert explains how balloons work and what they can see





U.S. Air Force Brig. General Patrick Ryder briefed the media on the Chinese spy balloon over US

US Department of Defense officials confirmed on February 2, 2023 that the military was tracking what it called a spy balloon that was drifting over the continental United States at an altitude of approximately 60,000 feet. The next day, Chinese officials acknowledged that the balloon belonged to them but denied that it was for espionage or intended to enter American airspace. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the balloon incursion led him to cancel his trip to Beijing. He was due to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Feb. 5-6. On February 3, the Pentagon said a second suspected Chinese balloon was sighted over Latin America.

Surveillance of an adversary from a balloon dates back to 1794, when the French used a hot air balloon to track Austrian and Dutch troops at the Battle of Fleurus. We asked aerospace engineer Iain Boyd of the University of Colorado at Boulder to explain how spy balloons work and why anyone would use one in the 21st century.

What is a spy balloon?

A spy balloon is literally a gas-filled balloon that flies quite high in the sky, more or less where we fly commercial airplanes. It’s equipped with sophisticated cameras and imaging technology, and it points all of those instruments at the ground. It collects information through photographs and other images of whatever is happening on the ground below.

Why would anyone want to use a spy balloon instead of just using spy satellites?

Satellites are the preferred method of aerial espionage. Spy satellites are above us today, usually in one of two different types of orbits.

The first is called low earth orbit and, as the name suggests, these satellites are relatively close to the ground. But they are still several hundred kilometers above us. For imaging and taking photos, the closer you are to something the clearer you can see it, and this also applies to spying. Satellites in low Earth orbit have the advantage of being closer to the Earth and therefore seeing things more clearly than satellites further away.

The downside of these low Earth orbit satellites is that they continuously move around the Earth. It takes them about 90 minutes to orbit the Earth. It turns out to be fast enough to take clear photos of what is happening below.

The second type of satellite orbit is called a geosynchronous orbit, and it’s much more distant. It has the downside that it’s harder to see things clearly when you’re very, very far away. But they have the advantage of what we call persistence, allowing satellites to capture images continuously. In these orbits, you’re essentially overlooking the exact same piece of ground on Earth’s surface the whole time because the satellite is moving exactly the same way the Earth is spinning, it’s spinning at the exact same speed.

A balloon in some ways gets the best of these. These balloons are much, much closer to the ground than any of the satellites, so they can see even more clearly. And then, of course, balloons move, but they move relatively slowly, so they also have some persistence. However, espionage is generally not done these days with balloons as they are a relatively easy target and not completely controllable.

What types of surveillance are spy balloons capable of?

I don’t know what’s on this particular spy balloon, but it’s probably different types of cameras collecting different types of information.

Nowadays, imaging is performed in different regions of the electromagnetic spectrum. Humans see within a certain range of this spectrum, the visible spectrum. And so if you have a camera and you take a picture of your dog, it’s a viewable picture. That’s one of the things spy planes do. They take pictures regularly, although they have very good zooming capabilities to be able to magnify what they see a lot.

But you can also collect different types of information from other parts of the electromagnetic spectrum. Another fairly well known is infrared. If it’s night, a camera operating in the visible part of the spectrum won’t show you anything. Everything will be black. But an infrared camera can pick up heat things in the dark.

How do these balloons navigate?

Most of these balloons literally go where the wind blows. There may be some navigation, but there are certainly no people on board. They are at the mercy of the weather. They sometimes have guidance devices on them that change a balloon’s altitude to pick up winds going in particular directions. But that’s pretty much wherever the winds blow, that’s where you go.

There are machine learning type approaches that would seek to optimize your path, so that if you try to get from A to B, you can get closer. But if the prevailing winds are completely in the opposite direction to where you want to go, there’s really no way to get there with a balloon.

What are the limits of a nation’s airspace? How high does space become and is anyone allowed to be there?

There is an internationally accepted border called the Krmn line at 62 miles (100 kilometers) above sea level. This balloon is way below that, so it’s absolutely, definitely in US airspace.

Which countries are known to use spy balloons?

The Pentagon has had programs over the past few decades to study balloons, different aspects of what can be done with balloons that couldn’t be done in the past. Maybe they’re bigger, maybe they can go higher in the atmosphere, so they’re harder to shoot down or disable. Maybe they could be more persistent. But I am not aware of any countries actively using spy balloons these days. There have been unconfirmed reports of potential spy balloons in Asia that have been attributed to China.

The United States flew many balloons over the Soviet Union in the 1940s and 1950s, and these were eventually replaced by the high-altitude spy planes, the U-2s, and they later been replaced by satellites.

I’m sure a number of countries around the world have periodically come back to reassess: are there other things we could do now with balloons that we couldn’t do before? Do they fill in some gaps that we have from satellites and airplanes?

What does this say about the nature of this ball, which China has confirmed is theirs?

China has been complaining for many years that the United States is spying on China through satellites, ships. And China is also well known for its somewhat provocative behaviors, such as in the South China Sea, sailing near other nations’ borders and making saber noises. I think he falls into this category.

The ball poses no real threat to the United States. I think sometimes China just experiments to see how far it can push things. It’s not really very advanced technology. It serves no real military purpose. I think it’s much more likely some sort of political message.

This article is republished from The Conversation, an independent nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Like this article ? Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.

It was written by: Iain Boyd, University of Colorado at Boulder.

Iain Boyd receives funding from the US Department of Defense, US Department of Energy, NASA and Lockheed-Martin.

