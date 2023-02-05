UK Athletics urges government to change legislation on transgender athletes | athletics news





UK Athletics proposes that transgender women compete in an “open” category that will replace the current male category and be open to athletes of all genders.

UK Athletics wants government to change legislation surrounding transgender players.

The governing body would like to have the ability to ensure that the female category is legally reserved for female-born competitors amidst the ongoing transgender debate.

UKA will welcome an open category that will replace the current men’s category and be open to players of all genders.

World Athletics proposed allowing transgender women to continue competing in women’s international athletics events. A consultation process is underway with member federations that will vote in March.

World Athletics’ preferred option would be to tighten the sport’s eligibility rules, but still use testosterone restriction as an inclusion criterion.

UKA, which has a transgender project group to recommend, disagrees with the use of testosterone suppression for transgender women.

Instead, I would like to reserve the female category for those who were female at birth, but I do not believe that the ‘sport exemption’ introduced in the Equality Act of 2010 can legally exclude trans women who hold a gender recognition certificate from competing.

Chairman Ian Beattie said: “Certainly there has been correspondence with the High Secretary and others in this area. Ultimately, I think, we all have a very keen awareness of what we are responsible for. someone who can change.

“That is where we need to set that focus. Certainly I think they sympathize with the approach we want to take. That was the feedback we got.

“That’s the Gender Recognition Act of 2004 and the Equality Act of 2010. In particular, the Gender Recognition Act of 2004 states that people with gender recognition certificates must be treated as women for all purposes. And there are no exceptions for sporting purposes.

“It is fair to say that without legal changes it will be very difficult for us to move forward with this policy.”

Commonwealth Games 10,000m champion Eilish McColgan questioned World Athletics’ plans, saying “even a 1 per cent advantage is too much” and Beattie welcomes comments from athletes.

“Yes, I do. I think people have views. As long as the discussion is conducted within a spirit of respect, getting these views is really useful,” he said.

“Language is very important. Both sides are contentious, but as a board we know what the players think. So I welcome that.

“We’ve talked to a lot of other interest groups. It’s important to know all these views.”

UKA location

5. UKA does not agree with the use of testosterone suppression for transgender women.

all. The scientific evidence, detailed in the SCEG guidelines, is that transgender women maintain a testosterone/pubertal advantage over biological women regardless of post-pubertal declines in testosterone levels. b. There are currently no scientifically robust independent studies showing that all male performance advantages are eliminated after testosterone suppression. c. UKA has not seen any evidence that it is safe for transgender women to lower their hormone levels with testosterone suppression. There is also a lack of research to understand the impact on transgender women of suddenly implementing this testosterone suppression. d. The category of “women’s athletics” arose as a way to include women in athletics. Women who wanted to compete in track and field could not compete fairly with men. Because of the physical advantages that men enjoy because of their biological sex. Therefore, it was decided to create a separate gender-based category where women could compete fairly against each other. The category of women’s sports arose not in response to women’s social role or individual gender identity, but to ensure fair competition among female athletes by removing the advantages male athletes enjoy due to their gender.

6. In recognition of the available scientific evidence, UKA believes that efforts should be made to:

all. Fair and safe inclusion of transgender women in “open” categories that replace current male categories and are open to athletes of all genders. b. We reserve the women’s category for athletes who have been female by birth, so that they can continue to compete fairly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/athletics/news/12040/12802213/uk-athletics-urges-government-to-change-legislation-on-transgender-athletes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos