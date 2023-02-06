Conservative MPs call for UK withdrawal from European Convention on Human Rights | conservative





Amid reports that Rishi Sunak is considering a move to allow a tougher crackdown on immigration, Conservative MPs will push again for the UK to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

The proposal was supported by Home Secretary Suella Braverman during her leadership campaign over the summer.

The Guardian has heard that the policy is being pushed by several ministers, several of whom have said they would like to see it become part of the Conservative Party manifesto if it cannot be enacted before the next election.

The decision to withdraw Britain from the ECHR without electoral mandates is likely to send deep consternation to some in the party and will also face challenge in the House of Lords.

Sunak is reportedly considering the controversial move as he prepares to come up with new legislation to curb immigration. considerable backlog. New immigration legislation is expected to be introduced in the coming weeks.

The Sunday Times reported that it would consider the action if the court invalidated the bill. Sources conceded that it was unlikely before the next election.

In June of last year, the first flight of asylum seekers into Rwanda was suspended after a dramatic 11-hour intervention by the ECHR regulating individual or state applications alleging violations of civil and political rights under the European Convention.

Former Secretary Simon Clarke said it was entirely right to consider withdrawing. It is a fundamental issue of trust and competence that must very significantly curb illegal immigration into the UK.

We’ve heard a lot about how the UK played a key role in drafting the Convention, but the issue currently being litigated by the ECHR has not been a consideration since World War II. Our human rights structures are being abused by criminals to endanger the lives of desperate people.

We also hear a lot about how leaving ECHR can embolden our adversaries. As far as I’m concerned, I don’t think Putin will be madly influenced by whether or not we join the convention. And what we do to defend our freedom is the ultimate measure of our worth.

Leaked messages from the Conservative Party’s WhatsApp group last week contained red wall MPs complaining that they would not be able to enact Rwandan policy to deport refugees unless they left the ECHR. In a message reported by Sky News, Ashfield MP Lee Anderson said the government had promised the bill would not stop river crossings.

And Dudley North MP Marco Longhi said the ECHR beats everything and our colleagues want to keep it, even if it poses a security risk to the people of the UK, as we just saw. We will be slaughtered by the locals and by GE.

But others have warned of a backlash. Sir Bob Neill, Tory Chair of the Commons Justice Committee, told the FT: If the Conservatives don’t believe in the rule of law, what do we believe in? Are you going to get into companies like Russia and Belarus?

Others who may be hesitant at the thought of leaving the convention include Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell and former Attorney General Robert Buckland.

