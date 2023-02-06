The British Prime Minister is preparing to leave the ECHR amid some of the strictest immigration laws.





LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is ready to withdraw his country from the European Convention on Human Rights as he finalizes plans for the toughest immigration law in Britain’s history, The Times reported on Sunday.

According to official estimates, 65,000 illegal migrants are expected to arrive in the UK this year, up nearly 50% from last year.

Sunak’s bill, due to be unveiled in the coming weeks, will ban people who entered the country illegally from seeking asylum in the UK, The Times reported. It outlines plans for deportation to Rwanda or the country of origin agreed with the UK in days or weeks rather than months or years.

The new law will also amend some of Britain’s modern version of slavery, used by 8 in 10 asylum seekers entering the country. They also contain provisions for the establishment of new detention centers.

Government officials say they are trying to push the boundaries of what is possible within international law.

PMs are no less disappointed than the public at the four-fold increase in the number of people arriving here illegally in small boats in the past two years, a senior official told The Times.

The dignitary continued: He wants to go as far as legally possible to address the problem and is not afraid to push the limits of the Refugee Convention or ECHR to prevent our country from being exploited by organized crime syndicates. waiting line.

They stop coming when they know that people crossing the Channel will be detained once they reach the UK, their claims will be processed in days or weeks at most, and then flown to a safe country like Rwanda.

Another senior official familiar with Sunak’s thoughts told The Times that the government was confident the new bill would be upheld in court.

However, they noted that Sunak would consider withdrawing from the agreement if the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg found the new plan illegal.

If the bill is on the statute book and found legal in domestic courts but is still pending in Strasbourg, you know the problem is not our bill or our courts, they said.

If so, he added, of course, that he was willing to reconsider whether becoming part of the ECHR was in Britain’s long-term interests.

The dignitaries said Sunak was prepared to withdraw from the contest before the general election if a European court ruled against his plan, the Times reported. However, this must pass both Houses before the 2024 election.

Polls and conservative focus groups have shown that immigration is one of the top three issues for voters, causing great concern even in regions where immigration has little impact, The Times reported.

