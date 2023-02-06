UK house prices fall for 5th month in a row The regions most affected are:





Property prices fell across the board for a fifth straight month in January as the UK housing market continued to cool following spurt growth during the pandemic.

Inflation is falling due to soaring inflation, cost of living pressures and a slowdown in the market caused by rising mortgage costs.

The average house price last month was 258,297, down 0.6% in December, according to the Nationwide Building Society.

House price growth has slowed in recent months in all regions across the UK, but some regions are experiencing a sharper slowdown than others.

East Anglia was the most affected region in the three months to December, according to Nationwide. Home price growth there slowed to 6.6% from 11.2% in the previous quarter.

Home price growth in the West Midlands slowed from 12% to 6.1%. Meanwhile, the East Midlands fell to 5.3 per cent from 12.3 per cent.

See the map below for the most affected areas.

Source: National Architectural Institute

(independent)

East Anglia has been most affected by falling property prices.

(PA wire)

Scotland was by far the least affected region, with growth slowing from 7.8% to 3.3%.

In data released Thursday, Nationwide, one of the country’s largest mortgage lenders, said annual home price growth had slowed to 1.1% from 2.8% in December.

Typical property values ​​are currently 3.2% below their August peak.

The average UK house price in January 2023 was $258,297. The 1.1% annual growth rate is the lowest since the early months of the coronavirus pandemic in June 2020, when house prices fell 0.1% annually.

After stagnating in September of last year, house prices fell 1.0% in October, 1.2% in November, and 0.3% in December.

Mortgage rates offered by lenders have skyrocketed under the mini-budget, and borrowing costs have risen as the Bank of England’s reference rate has risen.

“There are encouraging signs that mortgage rates are returning to normal, but it is too early to tell if housing market activity is starting to recover,” said Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwides.

The decline in home purchase approvals reported by the Bank of England in December reflects a sharp decline in mortgage applications, primarily on mini-budgets.

As economic headwinds continue to be strong, real incomes are likely to decline further, and the labor market is expected to weaken as the economy contracts, it will be difficult for markets to regain much momentum in the near term.

“If recent mortgage rate cuts continue, they should help improve affordability for potential buyers, as will strong income growth, especially when combined with weak or negative home price growth,” he added.

House price growth has slowed in all regions across the UK.

(PA wire)

Nonetheless, the overall economic picture remains challenging in the near term.

The Bank of England raised interest rates from 3.5 per cent to 4 per cent on Thursday, which will have an immediate impact on homeowners directly tracking their mortgages.

1.8 million customers will see their fixed-rate deals close this year, but those borrowing on fixed-rate mortgages won’t feel the immediate impact.

According to figures from UK Finance, the average tracker mortgage payment will increase by 48.99 per month.

The average standard variable rate (SVR) mortgage increases by 30.81 per month. The SVR is set by the individual lender and the borrower converts to the SVR when the initial mortgage agreement ends.

