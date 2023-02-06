Amid warning that 65,000 migrants could try, Sunak is ‘preparing the UK to leave the ECHR.





The UK may be excluded from the ECHR. Photo: Alamy

Rishi Sunak is preparing to pull Britain out of the ECHR amid warnings that 65,000 migrants could cross the English Channel this year.

Mr Sunak and Home Secretary Suela Braverman are expected to introduce immigration laws that will push the UK to the limits of international law.

The extreme move comes after official estimates of a 50% increase in illegal immigration from a record set in 2022.

The Prime Minister has made it one of five priorities during his tenure as Prime Minister to address the “stupid” Channel migrant situation.

And dignitaries have now said that if judges at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg rule that the new scheme is illegal, Mr Sunak may withdraw from the contest entirely.

A source said: “The Prime Minister has made it clear that he wants to introduce legislation that meets our international obligations.”

“This bill will proceed as far as possible within international law. We are pushing the boundaries of what is legally possible by remaining within the ECHR. And we are confident that when it is tested in court we will prevail.

“But if this bill has been put on the statute books and found legal in domestic courts, but is still pending in Strasbourg, then we know that the problem is not our bill or our courts.

“Then, of course, he would be willing to reconsider whether being part of the ECHR is in Britain’s long-term interests.”

As previously reported, two separate sets of proposals are being created to address this issue.

The first option would be to revoke the right of all small vessel migrants to submit to judicial review for their exclusion from the asylum system.

The second proposal would allow them to file an appeal only after they have been expelled from the UK.

The option is expected to be tabled ahead of the next general election if the European courts halt the plan, but the UK is unlikely to drop it before the 2024 election.

Instead, it will be placed at the heart of the Conservative Party Manifesto to reflect the Conservative Party’s correct approach to immigration.

A total of 45,756 migrants attempted to cross the strait in 2022, according to government figures.

It soared 60% in 2021 as the migrant crisis continued to worsen.

