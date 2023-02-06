The UK has taken a double hit from the virus as Covid and cold cases surge due to the Kraken sub-strain and cold weather.





The UK has suffered a double whammy of the virus as cases of Covid and the common cold soar, new figures show.

According to the ZOE Health Study, COVID-19 cases increased by 70% in 10 days, and colds increased by more than half.

This increase is thought to be due to people congregating indoors due to cold weather and children blending into schools starting in the new year.

And in the case of Covid, infection is being further fueled by a new highly contagious strain known as Kraken or XBB.1.5.

According to the latest data from the GISAID Global Virus Database, it accounted for 14.5% of UK Covid infections as of 25 January, up from 2% earlier this year.

And it’s likely to have grown considerably since then, predicting Switzerland’s University of Basel will be the dominant subvariety in the UK by the end of the month.

But while the rise in cases has been steep and is expected to continue for at least the next week, two scientists note infections are still well below their recent peak.

According to the ZOE app, there are an estimated 81,666 COVID-19 symptoms every day in the UK on Friday, compared to around 130,000 at the end of December, 225,000 last summer and a record 300,000 last spring.

Meanwhile, the number of colds is still only about half of what it was at Christmas, and 1 in 413 people in the UK, or 0.24% of the population, now catches a cold or flu every day. .

The ZOE study does not separate the cold and the flu in its study, but data from the US Census Bureau shows that there has been an approximately 85% decrease in flu cases since the beginning of the year, and cold and flu cases. And even at Christmas, people with colds far outnumbered those with the flu, ZOE said.

Kings College London professor Tim Spector, who runs the ZOE app, said Covid cases were rising rapidly and cold cases seemed to reflect that.

XXB.1.5 is a driver for Covid. It’s not dominant yet, but it seems to be moving upwards.

However, lowered immunity, cold weather, and as-yet-understood factors are also involved. Also, when things are really high, people are a little bit more careful, when they go low, people relax again and when these things are at their highs and lows, there is this natural phenomenon. So it’s behaving like many other viruses, he said.

But while Prof Spector expects Covid cases to continue to rise, he’s not seeing infections rise to the peak levels seen last year.

Instead, he thinks the current wave will peak at a level similar to the Christmas wave. In the Christmas wave, daily infections rose to around 130,000, but we’ll admit that it’s difficult to predict these things with certainty.

This is the cycle of nature. It doesn’t always stay high, nor does it always stay low. Viruses are on the move. We’re getting new strains that are slightly more infectious and slightly better at defeating the immune system. And you may have been infected months ago. But that disappears and the pool of vulnerable people starts growing again, Professor Spector said.

We see a lot of kids leading spikes in events. The kids started to climb after falling off a lot about 2 weeks ago. They are always the first to drop and the first to rise again in most waves we’ve seen over the past two years. But we didn’t fully understand it and were still catching up to what the virus was actually doing.

Scientists attribute the recent rise in colds to some of the same factors as the rise in Covid cases, such as cold weather and the end of the Christmas holiday season.

Meanwhile, the reduced exposure to the virus in general during the pandemic as people try to avoid Covid is also thought to have made some people more susceptible to colds.

Prof Spector said we are far more likely to catch a cold now than Covid.

Steve Griffin, a virologist at the University of Leeds, said: “I predict a lot of that is because people are going back to school and work and changing. In addition, colds are neither common nor trivial for some people.

Professor Danny Altmann of Imperial College London said: What we’ve seen since then is a common cold with unusually long-lasting symptoms.

