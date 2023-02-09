Salma Hayek Pinault: I’ve been typeset for a long time. You can’t have a sense of humor just because you’re sexy.





Hayek Pinault woke up this morning not feeling well. The non-coronavirus that plagued her UK for months followed her to LA and the Golden Globes. There, she could tell from the silver chandelier of her Gucci dress that she was coming down with something of hers. But a few days later, in the dramatic light of her Los Angeles home, her storytelling abilities are intact and she bursts into anecdotes with the comical timing of her guest sitting on the couch late at night. She begins with an almost rags-to-riches story about her husband. [Franois-Henri Pinault, the chairman and CEO of luxury goods group Kering] And how his underdog French soccer team Rennes, which he once worked as a ball boy for and now owns, beat Paris Saint-Germain. Fairytale ending: Oh, we celebrated for two days!

Then there’s another comedy routine about the cartoonishly ripped male dancers who make up the cast of Magic Mike’s Last Dance jumping in the pool of her London home at a wrap party. Punchline: The women at home told me. Looks like I’ll have to pay to go to work today.

Hayek Pinault’s talent for humorous theater has long gone unrewarded, despite a career spanning 30 years and numerous awards. This issue dates back to when she arrived in America. Although she was already a star in her native Mexico, she knew that the parts she sent were all slightly different shades of the same thing. Her breakout role was opposite George Clooney, Harvey Keitel, and Quentin Tarantino in the 1996 film From Dusk Till Dawn. Hayek Pinault’s character, vampire Santanico Pandemonium, stalks the fearsome Titty Twister bar in her bikini and with a snake wrapped around her.

The truth is that Hayek Pinault has a deep phobia of snakes and had to enter a trance to perform that hypnotic performance. Surrounded by professional strippers, she had no idea what she was doing. They threw me on stage with snakes, turned on the music, and said “Hey, dance!” I said I was instructed by the club. I felt insecure. [and] She says she just wanted to get through. It was such a small part, but to my surprise, people really remember that moment.

Pandemonium required Hayek Pinault to harness a complex kind of power: inner sexuality. However, once the snakes were out, they were not easily banished. In AfterFrom Dusk Till Dawn, she went on to play the role of a stripper, and perhaps from that moment on, she couldn’t break free of that evocative image. She has appeared on countless sexiest and most beautiful lists. Prince’s 2009 track Valentina, written about Hayek Pinault and named after her daughter, describes her as more curvaceous than her Fender Stratocaster guitar. She played an exotic vixen with names like Rita Escobar, Bella Flores, and literal cat Kitty Softpaws.

Sometimes they build you up, sometimes they tear you down. What are you going to do?

I’ve been typeset for a long time, she says. I’ve wanted to do comedy all my life, and people never gave me comedy. I couldn’t get a role until I met Adam Sandler, who put me into comedy. [2010sGrown Ups], but I was in my 40s! They said, “You can’t have a sense of humor because you’re sexy.” Lobito’s single bark from the floor explodes like a gunshot. In the 90s, not only was it not allowed to be smart, but it was also not allowed to be funny.

