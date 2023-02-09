Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision at Risk After UK Regulators Warn of Harm to Gamers





The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) already expressed concern over Microsoft’s plans to acquire Activision Blizzard last year, but now says the deal could hurt UK gamers. CMA has released tentative results from its investigation into the Microsoft and Activision deal, finding it could result in higher prices, less choice or less innovation for UK gamers. The CMA offered possible remedies that included Microsoft being forced to sell its Call of Duty-related Activision Blizzards business.

CMA makes it clear that it is primarily interested in two things: cloud gaming and gaming monopolies. Evidence currently available from the CMA suggests that it would be commercially beneficial for Microsoft to make Activisions games exclusive to its own cloud gaming service (or only available on other services under significantly poorer conditions), UK regulators say.

CMA believes that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will strengthen its strong position in cloud gaming, which is estimated by regulators to be 60-70% of global cloud gaming services.

Microsoft may undermine gaming competition with proprietary Activision games, CMA warns. The CMA could potentially reduce competition between Xbox and PlayStation in the UK significantly if other platforms weaken competition by restricting access to Activisions games, which could hurt UK gamers, the regulator said.

The CMA has now proposed a series of possible remedies Microsoft could take to gain approval to acquire Activision Blizzard in the UK. This includes a proposal for a structural remedy to partially sell Activision Blizzard in the form of selling its Call of Duty business. Other solutions include the sale of the Activision division or the Activision and Blizzard divisions, which include businesses related to Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and other games.

None of these remedies favor Microsoft, and the company would have hoped for action remedies such as contracts to make Call of Duty and other Activision games available on competing cloud gaming services, and cross-console game exclusivity restrictions. The CMA states that behavioral remedies are unlikely to have an effective impact, and unless regulators are confident that the remedies are capable of effective implementation, monitoring and enforcement, they essentially preclude that pathway from these potential consequences.

However, Microsoft still believes that behavioral therapy can address CMA problems. Microsoft CVP and General Counsel Rima Alaily said in her statement to The Verge that the company is committed to providing effective and easily enforceable solutions to address CMA issues. Our commitment to providing 100% equality for Call of Duty to Sony, Nintendo, Steam, etc. over the long term keeps gamers and developers a bargain and strengthens competition in the marketplace.

CMA leaves the door open for potential remedies in the form of access to Call of Duty. Microsoft has offered Sony a 10-year contract for its Call of Duty games, and the CMA has said it will consider this and other contracts as potential behavioral access remedies. CMA clearly favors structural solutions like selling its Call of Duty business, but there may be room for Microsoft to offer more solutions for CMA to consider over the next few weeks.

The CMA’s findings, though currently tentative, will hurt Microsoft’s plans to acquire Activision Blizzard. The software giant is facing regulatory scrutiny worldwide, with the FTC suing late last year to block the deal. The European Commission also launched an in-depth investigation into the Activision Blizzard deal in November and reportedly issued an official warning to Microsoft about the takeover.

Although the CMA is only the UK’s single regulatory body, it still has a major impact on how US-based companies operate in the UK and Europe. Meta was forced to sell Giphy last year following orders from British rival watchdogs. With regulators around the world taking a tougher stance against Big Tech acquisitions, the CMA’s findings could also affect how the European Commission responds.

The CMA is currently seeking a response from the industry on possible remedies through February 22nd, and is waiting for a response on interim findings until March 1st. The CMA will consider all of these before issuing its final report by April 26th.

Update Feb 8 8:20 AM ET: Document updated with comments from Microsoft.

Update Feb 8, 9:00 AM ET: Documentation updated with more details about Microsoft’s Behavioral Therapy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2023/2/8/23590700/microsoft-activision-uk-cma-findings-call-of-duty The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos