Zelensky pleads for ‘Wings for Freedom’ on surprise visit to UK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Britain on Wednesday, delivering a strong message to British lawmakers and sweeping London, the first step of an unannounced tour of European capitals.

On his second overseas trip after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly a year ago, Zelensky addressed the Common House of the British Parliament. jet.

London has been with Kyiv since day one, he said. After the first seconds, minutes of a full-scale war. British Empire, you reached out to help when the world did not yet understand how to respond.

In a poignant but carefully crafted move, Zelensky handed a Ukrainian fighter pilot’s helmet to House Speaker Lindsay Hoyle’s signature with the following message: We have freedom. Give it wings to protect it.

Zelensky’s message is to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the cabinet members standing before him in the historic setting of Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster, where the late Queen Elizabeth is resting and US President Obama is resting. It was firmly communicated to the ministers. A similar address was used in 2011.

He thanked British leader Rishi for previously announcing that Britain would begin training Ukrainian pilots on NATO-standard fighters. He also name-checked former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was a staunch supporter early on. “Boris,” Zelensky said, “you united others when it seemed absolutely impossible to unite them. thank you He then told a wider audience: Gentlemen, all of you showed your fighting spirit and character at that time. A strong British character.

Zelensky landed in Britain as Kyiv urged the West to send more arms and military aid to counter the Russian advance. He later traveled to Paris on Wednesday evening local time, where he was received at the Elysee Palace by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

At a joint press conference, Zelensky appreciated the spontaneous idea that we were able to meet and talk about, adding that France and Germany have the potential to be game changers. it will be

Sunak greeted Zelensky at Stansted Airport in north London after boarding a British Royal Air Force C-17 transport plane. Sunak tweeted a photo of the pair hugging on the runway. Welcome to England. President @ZelenskyyUa reads the caption and adds the hashtag #GlorytoUkraine.

Later he traveled to Buckingham Palace to meet King Charles III, who told Zelensky:

In a Telegram post following his audience with the king, Zelensky congratulated King Charles on his recent accession to the throne and wished the British people peace and prosperity.

He added that, for the first time in the history of Ukraine-British relations, he was honored to be President of Ukraine, where a British monarch was honored with an audience.

Zelensky thanked His Majesty for the warm welcome and support of Ukrainian citizens fleeing the British war.

Zelenskiy also said his battlefield priority was to ensure Ukraine had more weapons at a press conference Wednesday meeting with Ukrainian troops training by British forces.

There is no way out. We must stand firm. We need armored vehicles, we need tanks, we need fighters and obviously we spent a lot of time talking about this together, said Zelensky, speaking with Sunak at Lulworth Camp in Dorset, England.

In a parliamentary speech, Zelensky claimed Russia’s defeat. We know Russia will lose. We know victory will change the world. This will be the change the world needs. Britain is marching with us toward the most important victory of our lifetime. Victory over the very concept of war.

After our victory, every aggressor, big or small, will know what awaits him if he attacks the international order, he continued.

Handing the helmet to Chairman Hoyle, Zelensky said it belonged to a real Ukrainian pilot, one of our most successful aces. ‘We have freedom. Give it wings to protect it.

I believe this symbol will help our next coalition, the Airline Coalition. And I appeal to you and the world in simple but most important words. It is a combat aircraft for Ukraine. Wings for freedom.

Zelensky’s visit to London is his second visit from outside his country since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago, following a trip to Washington, D.C. last December. The trip comes as Zelensky is desperately seeking military aid from Western allies as Ukrainian officials warn that Moscow is preparing for a spring offensive.

Britain announced Wednesday it would send more military equipment to Kyiv to counter a possible Russian spring offensive. Sunak said the UK would commit to long-term investments in the Ukrainian armed forces while expanding training for Ukrainian fighter pilots and marines.

The UK will begin training Ukrainian pilots on NATO standard fighters, and what CNN understands will be the first official training program for Ukrainian pilots on Western fighters. However, there was no mention of providing Ukraine with Western fighter jets, which Zelensky requested.

Kyiv will welcome news that Britain’s training program is being expanded to include fighters.

According to PA Media, Britain is actively considering whether to send British jets to Ukraine, an official Sunaks spokesperson said on Wednesday.

At a joint press conference with Sunak on Wednesday, Zelensky suggested that Ukraine would step up diplomacy around the Eurofighter Typhoon jet request and that the decision was not in Britain’s hands alone.

Once again, he heard the Prime Minister’s desire to provide fighters and officially declared that he could start training our pilots, Zelensky said. When it comes to typhoons, not everything depends solely on British decisions.

Minister Zelensky also stressed the need for these diplomatic talks about fighter jets to take place quickly.

Sunak noted that it took three years to train Typhoon fighter pilots from scratch, to which Zelensky responded. I didn’t even know it took 3 years to train such a pilot. We send pilots who have already been trained for two and a half years.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said he was looking into what aircraft could be delivered to Ukraine, but Downing Street insisted that no decision had been made on whether to supply the jets.

The PM spokesperson thinks that the steps we are taking show that Ukraine is willing to put itself in a position to fly these types of jets once we reach our pilot training targets. What we haven’t decided is whether to send British fighters. Apparently, discussions are underway among different countries about fighters of their own, some of which more closely resemble those that Ukrainian pilots are accustomed to.

Britain has so far rejected sending Typhoon or F-35 fighter jets to Ukraine, saying it was not the right approach. But Wednesday’s announcement should inspire hope that there may be a change in attitude in the future. Britain also said it would provide long-range capabilities to Ukraine.

The Russian embassy in London described the trip as a hasty event, a theatrical performance and a fundraiser, mocking Zelensky as a former comedian wearing a green sweatshirt in a statement to CNN.

In response to Britain saying it was actively considering whether to send fighter jets to Ukraine, the embassy warned that Russia would learn how to respond to unfriendly behavior on the part of Britain.

We would like to remind London that: In the case of such a scenario, the death toll of another escalation phase, as well as the military and political consequences for continental Europe and the rest of the world, would be in Britain’s hands. the embassy said.

NATO allies have recently responded to Kyiv’s request for a main battle tank to bolster forces that have been relying on Soviet-era tanks.

Britain first announced that it would send 12 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine in mid-January. After weeks of pressure, Germany and the United States have announced they are sending Leopard 2 and M1 Abrams tanks respectively.

During Zelensky’s visit, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced additional sanctions against the Russian military and the Kremlin elite.

The British package targets six groups that provide military equipment such as drones and eight individuals and one group connected to nefarious financial networks that help maintain wealth and power among the Kremlin’s elite, a government statement said. revealed.

UK government data shows that the British government has already imposed sanctions on hundreds of Russian individuals and entities since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

