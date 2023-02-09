UK avoids recession, but a quarter of households face cost of living struggles, think tank predicts | business news





The UK won’t fall into a recession this year, but more households (one in four) will struggle to pay high bills, according to an economic think tank.

The National Institute for Economics and Social Affairs (Niesr) predicts that 2023 will “feel like a recession” due to income pressure from the energy-driven cost-of-living crisis combined with reduced government support.

A quarter of households (nearly 7 million people) predict a prolonged cost-of-living crisis that will prevent them from fully meeting their planned energy and food costs in the next fiscal year.

This is up from one-fifth of homes in the current fiscal year.

Niesr said it was because disposable income had deteriorated.

The think tank’s model is taking a lingering hit from inflation, with the headline rate easing to 5.3% from the current 10.5% by the end of 2023.

Independent headline figures for economic growth were far more rosy than recent forecasts from the Bank of England and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the world’s lender of last resort.

The latter released a report a week ago predicting that the UK would lose 0.6 per cent in output in 2023, making it the worst developed country.

The Bank also predicted a recession defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

But he said it would be shallow.

Niesr recorded a 0.2% year-on-year increase in production after the country narrowly avoided a recession during the second half of 2022.

Economists now expect the official numbers to confirm the final point this Friday. A 0.3% decline between July and September was followed by a 0.1% rise in the final quarter.

Read more: Bank of England rate setters urge more hikes to avoid ‘policy bookkeeping’ Despite IMF warnings, No 10 claims its economy will be worse than any other in the developed world.

Professor Leaza McSorley, senior research manager at Niesr, said: “The UK economy has performed better than expected, with annual GDP growth of 4.1 per cent in 2022 and unemployment at 3.7 per cent.

“So while the economy is unlikely to be in a long-term contraction, the risks are skewed to the downside with rising bank interest rates and some withdrawals of fiscal support likely to dampen economic activity over 2023 and 2024.”

Niesr proposed that the prime minister use next month’s spring budget to forgo spending ceilings, increase public sector investment and develop new energy support tariffs that would discount rates for the poorest households.

