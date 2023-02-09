UK Government Announces New Science Department and Ministers





Michelle Donelan has been appointed UK Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology. Courtesy of Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty

The UK has a new government department dedicated to science and technology. On 7 February, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak split the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) into three, creating the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology, Department of Energy Security and Net Zero, and Department of Business and Trade. .

UK universities see EU student numbers plummet after Brexit

Former University Secretary Michelle Donelan will be in charge of the new science department as Secretary of State, a cabinet-level position. George Freeman, who was Secretary of State for Science at BEIS, retains his position as Secretary of State in the new department.

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a press release that the department dedicated to science, innovation and technology will drive innovation that will deliver improved public services, create new and better paying jobs and grow the economy. Having a single department focused on translating scientific and technological innovations into practical and applicable solutions to the problems we face will help ensure the UK becomes one of the most innovative economies in the world.

promising change

The British scientific community welcomed the move. This is another sign that the government is giving science and innovation importance, says Daniel Rathbone, deputy director of London’s Campaign for Science and Engineering. But it’s important not to allow the practicalities of shifting in the white hole the time and resources needed to push the promising agenda the government has previously set.

Rathbone highlighted the reform of the tax relief system for research and development and access to European research programmes, as two big issues the new department will have to address.

Kieron Flanagan, who studies science and technology policy at the University of Manchester, UK, says dismantling the BEIS top ministry could mean science and innovation get more attention from government.

On the surface, this structure makes sense, says Flanagan. But we still need to know more about the department’s role and what its goals are.

political issues

While maintaining access to the European Union’s Horizon Europe funding program is a top priority for the UK science community, Flanagan points out that the government reshuffle will have little impact on broader negotiations around Brexit. There might be an expectation that having a senior science secretary of state would help solve the problem, but in reality it is a political problem, not a scientific one, he says.

surprised! The UK is spending a lot more on research than you might think.

James Wilsdon, who studies science policy at University College London, says it seems strange to see such a big change in the machinery of government when the country expects to call a general election relatively soon. It has a Titanic feel to it, he says, with a bit of a deck chair.

Giving science more visibility and a place at the cabinet table has symbolic value, but I’m not sure that tinkering with nameplates and furniture in Whitehall actually has anything to do with the fundamental challenges of the real economy and research economy, says Wilsdon. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-00370-0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos