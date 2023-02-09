UK to train Ukrainian pilots as ‘first step’ in sending fighter jets





WAREHAM, Dorset Ukrainian fighter pilots will soon be training in the UK, but Kyiv will have to wait a little longer for the modern fighter they crave.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky left the UK on Wednesday with a firm British commitment to train fighter pilots on NATO standard aircraft, along with a long-range missile proposal.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is now tasked with examining what jets Britain might be able to supply to Ukraine, Downing Street said, but Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made no real commitments to supply, his spokesman said. “Long term” option.

At a joint press conference at Lulworth Military Base in Wareham, southern England, Sunak said that “arming Ukraine in the short term should be a priority to ensure that it is not vulnerable to a new Russian attack this spring.”

Standing with Zelensky in front of a British-made Challenger 2 tank, Sunak reiterated that there was no shortage of military aid to Ukraine, and said the fourth-generation fighter was part of a conversation with Ukraine’s president today. , and was before.

The talks also addressed the supply chain needed to support such sophisticated aircraft, Sunak said.

But he warned that the decision to deliver the jet would only be made through coalition with allies, and said pilot training would have to come first and could take time.

That is why we announced today that we will train the Ukrainian Air Force on a NATO standard platform. Because the first step to being able to deliver advanced aircraft is to have soldiers or aviators who can use them, Sunak said. We need to make sure they can fly the aircraft they will eventually use.

The first Challenger 2 tanks promised by Britain will arrive in Ukraine by next month, Sunak added.

President Zelenskyy increased the pressure on Rishi Sunak by joking that he had left parliament two years ago thanks for the delicious British tea, but this time he would thank him in advance for the powerful British plane. Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Describing the private conversation with Sunak as fruitful, Zelenskyy said he was very grateful that Britain finally heard Kyiv’s request for long-range missiles.

But he warned that without fighter jets, his country’s battle against the Russian occupation risks stagnation.

“The weapons we are discussing now, the weapons we discussed with Rishi earlier today, and how Britain is going to help us, all of this is very important,” he said. Without this, stagnation will occur and you will not get good results.

rolling out the red carpet

England rolled out the red carpet for Zelenskyy’s surprise all-day visit. These included a meeting with Sunak on Downing Street, a meeting with King Charles at Buckingham Palace, and a historic speech before the British Parliament at Westminster, along with visits to military bases. .

In the past 30 years, only a handful of leaders, including Nelson Mandela and Barack Obama, have given such speeches at Westminster Hall.

We have freedom. Zelenskyy symbolically handed House Speaker Lindsay Hoyle a helmet used by one of the Ukrainian fighter pilots and told us to attach wings to protect it. The message written on it is Wings for Freedom, Fighter for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy’s call was supported by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who urged Sunak to meet his request.

We have over 100 Typhoon jets. He said he has over 100 Challenger 2 tanks. The single best use for these items is to deploy them now to protect Ukrainians. At least because that’s how we ensure our own long-term security.

Western defense ministers are due to meet on February 14 at the US military base in Ramstein in southwestern Germany to discuss additional military aid to Ukraine.

A spokesperson for Sunaks said the UK had not made a decision on whether to send its own fighters, but that other countries were discussing their own fighters, some of which were more similar to what Ukrainian pilots are accustomed to.

training day

The UK’s announcement is the first public declaration by a European country on training Ukrainian pilots and could spur other European countries to follow suit. France is already considering a similar request from Kyiv.

Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksi Reznikov, praised Britain’s decision and said its allies are well aware that Ukraine needs all types of non-nuclear weapons to defeat Russia in 2023.

A few weeks ago, Britain showed leadership in supplying Ukraine with tanks, and other allies followed their example, he said. Now Britain is again taking the lead in pilot training matters. I hope other countries will follow suit.

The British plan is likely to run parallel to a US program to train Ukrainian pilots to fly US fighter jets for which the US House of Representatives approved $100 million last summer. In October, Ukraine announced it had selected a group of dozens of pilots to train Western fighters.

The first Ukrainian pilots are expected to arrive in the UK in the spring, and Downing Street has warned the training program could last up to five years. But military analysts say the duration of such a plan could vary greatly depending on the pilots’ previous expertise and the types of fighters they operate.

So while Britain’s announcement has considerable value, it doesn’t suggest that fighter deliveries are imminent, said Justin Bronk, senior air power researcher at British think tank RUSI.

Bronk said the British program would include simulators and focus on providing training in NATO tactics and basic cockpit procedures to Ukrainian pilots who already had expertise in flying Soviet-era jets.

The new training program comes with an increase in the number of initial Ukrainian recruits undergoing basic tactical training in the UK, from 10,000 this year to 20,000.

suffering unimaginable

Wednesday’s visit was Zelensky’s first visit to the UK since the Russian invasion nearly a year ago, and his second confirmed trip out of Ukraine during the war, following a visit to the US last December.

The Ukrainian president arrived on a Royal Air Force plane at an airport north of London on Wednesday morning, and the entire trip was a closely guarded secret until he landed.

Recalling his first visit to London in 2020, where he sat in the armchair of British wartime leader Winston Churchill, Zelensky said: He definitely felt something, but now he knew what it felt like. It’s a feeling of how courage is finally rewarded with victory through the most unimaginable hardships.

Zelenskyy traveled to Paris on Wednesday evening for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. In his brief statement, Zelensky said that France and Germany “could be a game changer”, adding that “the sooner they get heavy weapons, long-range missiles, aircraft and tanks, the sooner the war will end.”

Macron: Ukraine will rely on France and Europe [help] Win the war.”

Dan Bloom and Clea Caulcutt provided additional reporting.

