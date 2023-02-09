Microsoft Activision deal could “harm” gamers, UK regulators decide





UK regulators investigating Microsoft’s attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion have raised significant concerns about the ongoing deal.

In a interim report released today, Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said Microsoft-owned Activision could “harm UK gamers” and potentially lead to “higher prices, less choice or less innovation”.

Although tentative, the findings paint a grim picture for Microsoft. Against the backdrop of similar concerns raised by the US Federal Trade Commission and the EU European Commission, the deal is currently being contested.

Eurogamer Newscast: Is The Last of Us the Best Video Game Adaptation?

However, today’s report is not the final judgment on whether the deal has been closed. The CMA will still inform Microsoft and Activision Blizzard of “possible solutions” and options to address concerns by the end of this month.

The CMA’s final report is due by April 26.

In response to CMA’s interim report, Microsoft said in a statement that it would grant “100% equal access to Call of Duty” across all major platforms, including the PlayStation.

Here’s Microsoft’s full statement on today’s decision:

“We are committed to providing effective and easily implemented solutions that address CMA’s concerns,” Rima Alaily, Corporate Vice President and General Counsel at Microsoft, said in a statement to Eurogamer.

“Our commitment to grant long-term, 100% equal access to Call of Duty to Sony, Nintendo, Steam, and others preserves the benefits of the deal for gamers and developers and increases competition in the marketplace. 75% of CMA’s public consultation respondents agrees, trading is good for competition in the UK game.

“What does 100% mean? When we say equal, we mean equal. 10 years of parity. Content, price, features, quality, playability.”

CMA’s findings come from a five-month study that analyzed more than 3 million internal documents from both Microsoft and Activision, along with a survey of UK gamers and evidence from rival console makers, publishers and cloud service providers.

Much of today’s report focuses on the potential of Activision’s games and Xbox-exclusive games, and consequently reducing the level of competition between Microsoft and Sony.

The CMA says Microsoft’s ownership of Activision in cloud gaming will strengthen Microsoft’s “strong position” in the sector and “significantly reduce competition”.

“The intense competition between Xbox and PlayStation has defined the console gaming market for the past 20 years,” wrote CMA’s director of research, Martin Coleman. “Exciting new developments in cloud gaming are giving gamers even more choice.

“Our mission is to ensure that UK gamers do not get caught up in the gunfire of global deals that over time could damage competition and result in higher prices, less choice or less innovation. We tentatively believe this to be the case. Found out that it could be here.

“We also sent the company an explanation of how our concerns could be addressed today, asking for their views and alternative suggestions they would like to submit.”

On Twitter today, gaming industry analyst Piers Harding-Rolls wrote that the development “isn’t positive news for the MS ABK deal.”

Harding-Rolls continued, “The CMA suggested structural improvements would be needed to close the deal due to the multifaceted nature of the area of ​​concern.” “This deal is unlikely to close.”

Activision Blizzard’s controversial boss, Bobby Kotick, previously said that blocking deals would make post-Brexit Britain look more like “Death Valley” rather than Silicon Valley.

Please enable targeting cookies to view this content. Manage cookie settings

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurogamer.net/microsoft-activision-deal-could-harm-gamers-uk-regulator-decides The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos