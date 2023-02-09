Declaration between the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Government of Ukraine





The UK and Ukraine share the belief that countries should be sovereign, democratic and free.

Russia’s unprovoked attacks on Ukraine since 2014 and its full-scale invasion last year have brutally attacked Ukraine and its citizens. They are an attack on Europe’s security and the right of people to decide their own future. They threaten our freedom.

Our countries stand side by side against these aggressions. We are your closest friends and most devoted partners. Inspired by the heroism and resilience of the Ukrainian people, we are more united than ever. We share a common purpose.

Putin believed that his troops would be welcomed with open arms, that Ukrainians would not fight, and that support from the West would collapse. He turned out to be wrong in every way. The ingenuity, courage and determination of the Ukrainian people are amazing.

The United Kingdom reaffirms its firm commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its recognized borders and Ukraine’s right to pursue its own security agreements, including future NATO membership.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces uphold not only the territory, but also the UN Charter, our shared values ​​and the core principles of international law. Our countries resolutely reject Russia’s claims of sphere of influence and its attempts to forcibly change its borders. We share the values ​​of sovereignty and self-determination. We share the determination that the atrocities committed by Russia must never happen again.

Since the invasion, British military, humanitarian and economic aid to Ukraine has reached nearly $4 billion. The UK is proud to be the second largest provider of military aid to Ukraine after the US, with $2.3 billion in 2022. The UK has been training Ukrainian forces in Operation ORBITAL since 2015. We were the first European country to provide killing aid. Britain is leading the way in helping Ukraine defend itself, including anti-tank weapons and tanks. Our military support for Ukraine continues. UK support will continue to contribute across all three domains. land, air and sea.

The UK is committed to providing humanitarian aid to those most in need, supporting Ukraine’s budget and economy, and restoring Ukraine’s energy grid and other civilian infrastructure hit by unlawful Russian airstrikes. Britain has now sanctioned over 1,200 Russian individuals and over 120 entities since the invasion, the most extensive sanctions ever imposed against a major economy.

Our nations are determined to seek victory over Russian aggression and a just and lasting peace.

Ukraine has the right to defend itself. Together, we will build a Ukrainian military capable of defending our country and deterring aggression. The UK is working with Ukraine to develop long-term power structures and capabilities, help reverse Russian interests and build future deterrence. In 2023, Britain will provide at least $2.3 billion in military aid, including training and more advanced capabilities, at least doubling the number of Ukrainian troops trained in 2022.

Ahead of the Vilnius summit, we will work with our allies to deepen NATO-Ukraine interoperability and accelerate Ukraine’s transition to NATO standards.

Together with our closest partners, we will pursue long-term security commitments to help Ukraine defend itself and deter future Russian aggression.

We will introduce new measures against key sectors of the Russian economy and those inside and outside Russia who support or benefit from the war. We will also take firm action with our partners to combat any form of sanctions circumvention.

We will work together to make Ukraine’s grain reach the world market. This will include the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which aims to ensure food security for the world’s most vulnerable people, and seeks the continuation of Ukrainian grain.

We will also work together in international organizations to uphold the principles of the United Nations Charter. We will step up our efforts together with our partners to combat Russian disinformation around the world and deprive Russia of its propaganda platform.

Europe will not be safe until Ukraine’s sovereignty is restored and there is a just peace respecting Ukraine’s rights under international law and the UN Charter. Therefore, the United Kingdom welcomes President Zelensky’s ten-point formula for peace and supports its principles. The UK is ready to play a leading role in taking concrete steps to implement the peace plan.

We will pursue joint initiatives to create a foundation for a just and lasting peace, including stepping up work to hold those responsible for war crimes, atrocities and aggression accountable, including Russia’s political and military leadership. Britain has joined a core group of countries working together to hold Russian leaders responsible for the aggression accountable.

Our countries will work to ensure that Ukraine’s future is secure and prosperous. Britain welcomes recent progress in Ukraine’s reforms, as well as President Zelensky’s promises to de-oligarchy and strengthen public institutions.

We will accelerate work to implement the UK-Ukraine Political, Free Trade and Strategic Agreement in 2020. It envisions preferential treatment for a range of goods and services and indicates that our relationship is based on shared values, democratic principles, human rights and fundamental freedoms, an open economy, the rule of law and the fight against corruption.

Ukraine and the United Kingdom will work to bring the international community together in support of a just and lasting peace.

We will co-host the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on June 21-22. We will build a modern and resilient Ukrainian economy that strengthens the rule of law, fights corruption and promotes reform. The UK will work to ensure that Ukraine has easy access to UK private finance, insurance, technology and other expertise.

We will also ensure that, in accordance with our legal system, Russia will not have access to assets we have frozen or immobilized until it has completely violated Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We will pursue all legal channels to use Russian assets to support Ukraine’s reconstruction in accordance with international law.

We are confident that together with our allies and partners we will defeat Russia’s unlawful and unjust aggression and build a stronger Ukraine where peace and prosperity prevail.

Signed in London on 8 February 2023

Signed on behalf of the UK Government

The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Signed on behalf of the Government of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President

