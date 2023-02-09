Scream 6 Confirms Earlier UK Release Date





Scream 6 has confirmed an earlier UK release date for the US.

The upcoming sequel was supposed to be released on March 10th, but it has now been confirmed that the film will hit the big screens on March 8th in the UK. However, in the US, the March 10 date is still going forward.

This news comes after it was confirmed this week that the new film will be the longest film in the franchise at 123 minutes, just ahead of Scream 2.

The next film will see the return of many stars, but one person who won’t be returning is Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott.

“Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream movie,” she said at the time.

“As a woman, I’ve had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my values, especially in relation to Scream. I felt that the offers presented to me did not equate to the values ​​I brought to the franchise.”

Great

She added: “It was a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You have always been incredibly supportive of me. I am eternally grateful for what you and this franchise have given me over the past 25 years.”

One returning is Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed, along with last year’s film newcomers Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks-Martin), Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks-Martin) and Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter). Also back.

Last month, Scream 6 revealed some important clues about the movie along with the new game on Twitter.

Scream 6 is set to hit theaters in the UK on March 8 and in the US on March 10. Scream is currently out on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD, or you can download and archive it. US viewers can also stream the new movie on Paramount+.

