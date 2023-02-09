



N

icola Bulley has not been seen since she disappeared while walking her dog by the river at St Michael’s in Wyre, Lancashire, on the morning of Friday, January 27.

Her case was described by the head of a team of underwater experts searching for it as highly unusual, but it’s not uncommon for someone to go missing in the UK.

Nicola Bulley has been missing for 11 days.

/ PA average

Partner Paul Ansell, 45, issued a new request for information Monday after diver Peter Faulding said he didn’t think she was on the wire.

Mr Folding told the BBC: Usually when we deal with drowning victims, they are where they go down. I expect to find Nicola in the water right in front of her bench where she went down. She wouldn’t have moved. She was probably two or three feet tall.

read more

How many people go missing in the UK every year?

The police definition of missing is a person whose whereabouts cannot be determined is considered missing until they are located and their well-being or otherwise verified.

According to the Missing People charity, a missing person is reported every 90 seconds in the UK. This means that 170,000 people are reported missing each year, of which about 70,000 are children.

Children in care are at high risk of being reported missing, with 1 in 10 children in care being reported missing compared to 1 in 200 children overall. And a child in care reported once is statistically reported five more times.

Most people reported missing may be suffering from some kind of vulnerability or danger, the charity said. This can be exacerbated by a disappearance, especially if someone goes missing more than once.

The charity was able to derive the figures by analyzing the 2019-20 National Crime Agency report. The number reported by the police is likely lower than the actual figure.

About 80% of missing children are found within 24 hours and only 2% are missing for more than a week. About 85% of adults are found within 2 days and 5% are missing for a week or longer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/how-many-people-go-missing-in-uk-each-year-nicola-bulley-b1058552.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos