What Tanks in Ukraine Tell Us About America in the Pacific





Germany’s insistence that the United States act first in the decision to send tanks to Ukraine tells us a lot about the dynamics of security in Europe, but it also has implications for the strategy of the Americas. in the Indo-Pacific: it reveals the futility of hoping that Europe could soon stand up on its own so that Washington could focus more on the Pacific theater.

Deliberations on whether to send tanks to Ukraine have taken longer than many had hoped, but the end result should nonetheless help increase the chances of a Ukrainian victory. The deal was struck by the United States’ willingness to take the lead, announcing that it would provide Ukraine with American-made M1A2 Abrams tanks, even though these tanks require more robust maintenance and logistical support capability. . Moreover, Washington will only supply 31 Abrams tanks, only 10% of what Ukraine has apparently indicated it needs, and they won’t arrive for several months anyway, which means they probably won’t play any role in a Ukrainian counter-offensive expected this spring.

The fact that Germany in particular has refused to supply tanks without America first is frustrating for Washington. Only Berlin has the economic, technological and political clout to lead Europe; other candidates all fail for various reasons. Britain looks less and less beautiful, thanks in large part to Brexit, which forces its army to shrink. France has the will to lead but lacks economic and military power; Macron’s pledge to increase military spending from 2024 to 2030 will take years to show results. Paris also lacks the respect of Eastern Europeans, who perceive it as too willing to negotiate with Moscow over the heads of Warsaw, Prague, Vilnius, etc. Further afield, Italy and Spain seem largely uninterested in a broader leadership role in Europe, perhaps more importantly, they both have their eyes on instability in the south and the waves of migrants it generates.

Despite Germany’s singular weight, it currently lacks the will to lead. Berlin stubbornly avoids getting ahead of international or national opinion. Internationally, Berlin does not want to act without a consensus among allies, otherwise known as the leader of the middle. Domestically, German leaders reflected the reluctant but slowly changing sentiment of the German electorate.

Moreover, Berlin still wants the United States to be in pole position when it comes to security in Europe. After all, Germany does not have its own nuclear deterrent, remaining dependent on the American umbrella. And the albatross of historical guilt remains around Berlin’s neck when it comes to sending military forces or even military hardware anywhere, but especially to Eastern Europe.

All of this has implications for the United States, certainly in Europe but also far beyond. First, it is clear that for the foreseeable future, Washington will have to actively lead Europe. Even if the war in Ukraine ends tomorrow with a Kyiv victory, however defined, any further attempts by Washington to take a stake in Europe or take the lead from behind risk backfiring. To withdraw prematurely from Europe would endanger vital American interests there.

More consequently, in the event of a crisis in the Indo-Pacific, Washington cannot count on the Europeans to completely replace the United States in Europe. In addition to Germany’s lack of will, the only major European ally with the means to lead most major US allies in Europe are limiting or reducing their military capacity while focusing on capacity building in this decade.

As it has done for several generations and because it has vital interests on two oceans, America will likely have to maintain its leading security role in East Asia and Europe. In Europe, the character of this role may change somewhat. For example, it may mean a different configuration of US forces based in Europe after a Ukrainian victory. But the United States will always have to sit at the head of the table, in the lead.

In the Indo-Pacific, the United States will need to maintain and strengthen its ability to project military force and political influence over vast distances and over time. However, and to the extent possible, Washington should continue to prioritize maintaining strategic competition with China in the areas of economy, trade, governance, diplomacy, development and information. Relying too heavily on a military framework to compete with China risks becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy and could lead to overextension or worse.

Although China remains the main long-term challenge to American interests and security, its equally clear Russia will remain a mess in Europe at least until the end of this decade and perhaps longer. Moscow’s amalgamation of security and subordinate buffer states is likely to continue to clash head-on with the West’s vital interest in sovereignty and self-determination. The Ukraine tank deal should remind Washington that it must continue to exercise leadership in both theaters vital to the American way of life, carefully balancing the resources needed to do so in each.

John R. Deni is a research professor at the US Army War CollegesStrategic Studies Institute and a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. He is the author of Coalition of the unWilling and unAble. The opinions expressed are his own.

