US Accused of Trying to Quietly Ban Bitcoin, Ethereum and Crypto





Bitcoin BTC, ethereum and cryptocurrencies have rebounded from their recent lows but remain under heavy pressure.

The bitcoin price topped $24,000 per bitcoin last month, up from around $16,000 at the start of the year. Ethereum price has seen similar swings as the US presents its highly anticipated crypto roadmap.

Now the Biden administration has been accused of trying to ‘quietly’ ban bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies in a move that has been described as ‘Operation Choke Point 2.0’ referencing to a 2013 government initiative that sought to cut unwanted industries from banking services. .

The Biden administration warned last month that it would be a “grave mistake” to allow links between… [+] bitcoin, ethereum and cryptocurrencies to deepen ties with the broader financial system.

“Some in the crypto space think the recent attempts to shut down the crypto industry and cut off its connectivity to the banking system are reminiscent of this little-known Obama-era program,” said Nic Carter, an equity partner. bitcoin and crypto focused risk. at Castle Island Ventures, wrote in a Substack article published by fellow investor Mike Solana.

Last month, the Federal Reserve rejected an application by crypto bank Custodia to join its ranks, casting doubt on whether the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency will give final approval to crypto firms Protego and Paxos for the charters of national trust bank.

“The US government is using the banking industry to stage a sophisticated and widespread crackdown on the crypto industry,” Carter wrote.

“And the administration’s efforts are no secret: they are clearly expressed in memos, regulatory guidelines and blog posts. However, the breadth of this plan covering virtually all financial regulators, as well as its highly coordinated nature, makes even the most steel-eyed crypto veterans nervous that crypto businesses could end up completely unbanked, stablecoins could be stuck and unable to handle the inflows and outflows of the cryptography, and exchanges could be completely cut off from the banking system.

Such a move “would be a huge mistake from a US perspective, as it would allow the rest of the world to get a head start in the important technological revolution of crypto and blockchain,” wrote Marcus Sotiriou, market analyst at digital asset broker GlobalBlock. comments sent by email.

The Biden administration has said Congress needs to “step up its efforts” to regulate the bitcoin and crypto market, warning it would be a “big mistake” to allow ties between cryptocurrencies and the financial system in the sense wide to deepen amid warnings of “global finance”. collapse.”

The Biden administration’s attitude toward bitcoin and crypto has had “many crypto entrepreneurs now telling me they’re waiting for 2025 and a putative DeSantis regime to turn things around,” Carter added.

The Bitcoin price has crashed since its 2021 high, driving down the price of Ethereum and others… [+] major cryptocurrencies.

However, some in the bitcoin and crypto space are more optimistic, predicting that it will be incumbents rather than crypto upstarts that will fall behind.

Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the chief executive of the world’s largest bitcoin, ethereum and crypto exchange, Binance, has warned that the Wall Street giants face “existential risk” if they don’t adopt cryptography technology.

