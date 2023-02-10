Chinese balloon program spies on 40 countries, US says





The State Department released details of China’s high-altitude balloon surveillance program on Thursday, declassifying information gathered by US U-2 spy planes and other sources to expose what the Biden administration calls a sophisticated effort to monitor more than 40 countries on five continents.

The revelations came as national fallout from the violation of US airspace last week led the House to overwhelmingly pass a resolution condemning China for its balloon espionage, a rare display of bipartisanship that won all Democratic and Republican votes. Across Capitol Hill in the Senate, furious lawmakers questioned a panel of top Defense Department officials, demanding answers about the security of US airspace.

Much of the information released by the State Department was revealed earlier this week by The Washington Post, but its wider media release suggested a US government effort to name and shame Beijing’s surveillance tactics. after his balloon was shot down off the coast on Saturday. from South Carolina.

An official said high-resolution images captured during U-2 overflights revealed the airship was capable of signals intelligence operations far beyond the capabilities of a weather balloon, fitted with multiple antennas to include an array probably capable of collecting and geolocating communications. Signals intelligence is a form of espionage involving the interception of electronic communications or signals to obtain valuable information.

The State Department has claimed that China’s balloon spy operations are carried out by the People’s Liberation Army, or PLA, using technology made by a company that has a direct relationship with the Chinese military.

The company also advertises balloon products on its website and hosts videos of past flights, which appear to have flown over at least U.S. airspace and the airspace of other countries, the State Department said. in a press release. These advertised balloon videos apparently have similar flight patterns to the balloons we discussed this week.

Thursday’s revelation indicates an eagerness by the Biden administration to step up spying on Chinese balloons despite warnings from the Chinese Foreign Ministry that it could jeopardize bilateral relations. Exaggerating or exaggerating the Chinese threat narrative is not conducive to building trust or improving ties between our two countries, Mao Ning, spokesperson for the ministry, said on Wednesday, and it cannot nor make the United States safer.

US officials insisted it was China’s irresponsible violation of US sovereignty that had damaged bilateral relations. Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled a trip to China on Friday, just hours before his scheduled departure, due to the balloon incursion.

After an American F-22 fighter jet shot down the balloon on Saturday, Beijing called the move an overreaction and said it reserved the right to respond further.

The incident underscored the fragility of US-China relations. The very purpose of Blinkens’ trip was to understand how the United States and China can handle incidents such as the balloon incursion last week. Even though Blinken has expressed interest in postponing the trip, the rhetoric between the two powers suggests it could take longer than expected.

The fallout at home was just as heavy. During Thursday’s Senate hearing, Republicans and Democrats pressed defense officials about the military’s decision-making when the Chinese airship was first sighted off the coast of the United States. Alaska on January 28, asking why commanders hadn’t moved quickly to shoot him down at that time.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), whose condition was a first flyover stop on the balloon journey across much of the continental United States, said the truth is that we believe we knew what they were going to collect, but that we don’t know for sure.

And that scares me, Tester said. I don’t want a fucking balloon going over the United States when we could have lowered it over the Aleutian Islands.

Montana is home to Malmstrom Air Force Base and a number of nuclear missile silos. Officials said the balloon was detected near those facilities.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) told defense officials she was livid. Alaska, Murkowski said, is America’s first line of defense. From when do we say that a spy balloon coming from China is a threat to our sovereignty? This should be the moment he crosses the line. And that line is Alaska.

Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims, a senior Pentagons Joint Chiefs of Staff officer, advised lawmakers that caution in this case was wise, saying: Once you fire it, you can’t get it back. Asked by Sen. John Hoeven (RN.D.) why, if there was a possibility of shooting the balloon down over Alaskan airspace, it was not seized, Sims made echo previous statements made by Department of Defense officials who asserted that the airship did not show hostile intent and that the military was able to gather valuable information by not reacting immediately.

Melissa Dalton, a senior Pentagon official who specializes in homeland defense, said another factor in deciding where to shoot the ball down was how easily it could be retrieved. The water depth off the coast of the Aleutian Islands is rapidly increasing from 150 feet to over 18,000 feet, and the water temperature is hovering just above 30 degrees, she said. Ice cover in the northern Bering Sea presented another concern, she said.

Sims, when asked by Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) about how long it would take to determine what kind of damage the United States might have suffered by allowing the surveillance flight, said efforts to recover the wreckage of the craft were underway.

Photographs released by the US military show much of the balloon’s canopy was recovered on Sunday. Its main structure splashed in water about 50 feet deep. United States Navy vessels, including a survey vessel capable of mapping ocean shorelines and unmanned underwater vehicles, are involved in the response.

The FBI sent evidence response teams to the site, including divers, but so far they have recovered extremely limited evidence of what was on the surface of the oceans, a senior said. FBI official familiar with the recovery operation. The equipment, which was transported to the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Va., on Monday evening, included the balloon canopy, wiring and a very small amount of electronics, the official said on condition of anonymity under the rules of the base established by the office.

It’s very early for us to assess what the intent was and how the device works, the official said. We literally didn’t see the payload, which is where we’d expect to see the lion’s share of the electronics.

FBI officials described the debris field as large-scale, much of it on the ocean floor. Retrieving the material and transporting it to the lab can take a long time and could be made worse by weather conditions, they said.

Chinese surveillance technology is not the type of equipment you would expect on a balloon on a weather mission, said retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Charlie Tuna Moore, a former pilot. fighter who has helped conduct operations from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and is familiar with aerial surveillance equipment.

Without knowing exactly what the Chinese were collecting, he said, I imagine they would be interested in collecting emissions or signals from various systems that could be scanned for vulnerabilities. They would separate those signals and look for vulnerabilities or ways to exploit them more permanently, said Moore, now a visiting professor at Vanderbilt University. The key is to paint a picture of our radars, weapons systems, and communications capabilities, and those of our allies.

The Defense Ministry acknowledged that the downed craft on Saturday marked at least the fifth time in recent years that Beijing has entered the country’s airspace using such technology. Officials told lawmakers over the weekend that there had been similar breaches near Texas, Florida, Hawaii and Guam, some dating back to Donald Trump’s presidency. China’s broader surveillance efforts have targeted military assets in countries including Japan, India, Vietnam, Taiwan and the Philippines.

Citing US officials with knowledge of the situation, The Post reported earlier this week that some of the Chinese balloons were equipped with electro-optical sensors or digital cameras which, depending on their resolution, can capture very sharp images, and with a radio signal and satellite transmission capability. The Post also reported on Saturday that the program involved a company that supplies the PLA under China’s civil-military fusion program.

