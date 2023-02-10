Report on strategic competition between the United States and China in the South and East China Seas





The following is the February 8, 2023, Congressional Research Service report, US-China Strategic Competition in South and East China Seas: Background and Issues for Congress.

From the report

Against the backdrop of great-power competition, the South China Sea (SCS) has emerged as an arena for US-China strategic competition. China’s actions in the SCS, including extensive island-building and base-building activities on sites it occupies in the Spratly Islands, as well as actions by its maritime forces to enforce claims of China against competing claims from regional neighbors such as the Philippines and Vietnam, have heightened concerns. among US observers that China is taking effective control of the SCS, an area of ​​strategic, political and economic importance to the United States and its allies and partners. Another concern for US observers is the actions of Chinese maritime forces in the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea (ECS). Chinese dominance over the China Near Seas region, i.e. the SCS and ECS, as well as the Yellow Sea, could significantly affect US strategic, political and economic interests in the region. Indo-Pacific and elsewhere.

Potential broader U.S. goals for U.S.-China strategic competition in SCS and ECS include, but are not necessarily limited to the following: meeting U.S. security commitments in the Western Pacific, including treaty commitments with Japan and the Philippines; maintain and improve the U.S.-led security architecture in the Western Pacific, including U.S. security relationships with treaty allies and partner states; maintain a regional balance of power favorable to the United States and its allies and partners; uphold the principle of the peaceful settlement of disputes and resist the emergence of an alternative, mightiest approach to the rule of law in international affairs; defend the principle of the freedom of the seas, also sometimes called freedom of navigation; prevent China from becoming a regional hegemon in East Asia; and pursue these goals as part of a broader US strategy of strategic competition and relationship management with China.

Specific potential U.S. objectives for U.S.-China strategic competition in the SCS and ECS include, but are not necessarily limited to the following: deter China from conducting additional base-building activities in the SCS , move additional military personnel, equipment and supplies to bases at the sites it occupies in the SCS, by initiating islet building or base building activities at Scarborough Shoal in the SCS, by declaring straight baselines around land features it claims in the SCS, or declaring an Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) above the SCS; and encouraging China to reduce or end operations of its maritime forces on the Senkaku Islands in the ECS, to end actions aimed at putting pressure on Philippine-occupied sites in the Spratly Islands, to provide better access for Filipino fishermen to the waters surrounding Scarborough Shoal or in the Spratly Islands, to adopt the US/Western definition regarding freedom of the seas, and to accept and respect the July 2016 court ruling in the SCS arbitration case involving the Philippines and China.

The question for Congress is whether the administration’s strategy to strategically compete with China in the SCS and CSE is appropriate and properly funded, and whether Congress should approve, reject or modify the strategy, level of resources to implement it, or both. Decisions made by Congress on these matters could significantly affect U.S. strategic, political, and economic interests in the Indo-Pacific region and elsewhere.

