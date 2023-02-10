What does it get us? Michigan agency behind $20 million Super Bowl ad for Jesus





You might see an ad for Jesus Christ during the Super Bowl.

A Michigan creative agency is behind the multimillion-dollar He Gets Us campaign that airs two ads on Sunday, February 12. But instead of advertising a product, the short black-and-white videos convey a Christian message.

Most of our posts have been about what Jesus modeled, what he taught and what he lived, said Bill McKendry, founder and chief creative officer of Haven.

Since the Grand Haven-based agency launched the He Gets Us campaign in March 2022, people have seen the TV ads, billboards and digital ads millions of times.

This is not a back-to-church campaign, McKendry said. But we believe we increase interest in Jesus, and obviously one of the outlets people can go to is a church.

A video on YouTube opens with the line that a rebel took to the streets while photos show people running, skateboarding and driving through a city. It ends by saying that Jesus was misjudged. And a series of Instagram posts declare statements such as Jesus was a refugee, Jesus experienced pain and Jesus also ran with a restless crowd.

McKendry said the campaign aims to increase respect and relevance for Jesus in the United States, and he hopes it will encourage Christians to better reflect Jesus in their lives.

How did the world’s greatest love story become a hate group? he said.

A group of 75 wealthy donors funded the effort, which began with a budget of $100 million last year, according to McKendry. It hit $300 million this year with the goal of eventually becoming a billion-dollar campaign.

Although the donors supporting the project remained anonymous, Christianity Today reported that David Green, the billionaire co-founder of Hobby Lobby, acknowledged that his family had helped fund the campaign. And The Signatry, which operates under a Kansas-based nonprofit called The Servant Foundation, is arranging the funds.

Donors are active across the political spectrum, according to McKendry.

We’ve gone to great lengths to make sure it doesn’t get politicized, he said. There is no agenda here other than we just want people to see what Jesus modeled, and we believe we would be a better society if we all learn from that.

McKendry said it was the first Super Bowl ad for Haven, founded in 2018, and the biggest campaign to come from West Michigan.

Compared to 2021, Ford Motor Company would have spent $3.1 billion on advertising and General Motors would have spent $2.7 billion.

The 30- and 60-second Super Bowl He Gets Us commercials cost around $20 million.

McKendry says the first commercial will melt people’s hearts, but the longer one will be harder for people to swallow.

Were going to talk about how Jesus modeled and talked about the third way, which is neither right nor left nor conservative nor liberal, he said. A third way, which is really how we were supposed to treat each other.

He Gets Us ads then direct people to a website that explains its mission, shares stories, and offers free products.

McKendry acknowledged that critics have questioned why millions of dollars are spent on advertising instead of helping people. But he thinks He Gets Us will create an army of people who will raise more money than is spent on the campaign.

It’s an investment and return strategy, he said.

