Chinese spy balloon carried intelligence-gathering equipment, US says





Washington — The Chinese spy balloon the United States shot down over the Atlantic Ocean last weekend was carrying high-tech equipment capable of collecting communications signals and other sensitive information, the government said Thursday. US government.

The balloon had equipment ‘clearly intended for intelligence surveillance’, including ‘multiple antennae’ that were ‘likely capable of collecting and geolocating communications’, according to a statement from a senior Department of Intelligence official. State. The official said the balloon was likely part of a large aerial spy program operated by the Chinese military that has targeted more than 40 countries on five continents with similar high-altitude surveillance balloons.

FBI officials familiar with the balloon evidence recovery and examination operation said Thursday that much of the equipment remains underwater and will require the collection of bureau dive teams and the ‘US Navy, an operation that could be hampered by weather delays.

Members of an FBI Evidence Response Team aboard a Department of Defense ship tasked with recovering material from the Chinese spy balloon in February 2023. Document/FBI

The statement provided the most details to date linking the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China to the balloon that crossed the United States. The public details aim to refute China’s persistent denials that the balloon was used for espionage, including a claim on Thursday that US accusations over the balloon amount to an “information war” against Beijing.

In Beijing, before the United States offered new information, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning repeated his country’s insistence that the large unmanned balloon was an airship. civilian weather forecast that had veered off course and that the United States had “overreacted” by shooting it down.

“It’s irresponsible,” Mao said. The latest accusations, he said, “could be part of the US side’s information war against China.”

China’s defense minister declined to take a phone call from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss the balloon issue on Saturday, the Pentagon said. China did not respond to questions about which government department or company the ball belonged to, or how it plans to follow through on its pledge to take further action on the matter.

A Chinese spy balloon flies through the skies of Billings, Montana on Feb. 1, 2023, in this photo obtained from social media. Chase Doak via Reuters

Austin told “CBS Mornings” in an interview that the balloon flew on a road that passed ballistic missile fields and a B-2 stealth bomber base. But he said the Pentagon had taken steps to protect “strategic assets” – the US nuclear force – from balloon surveillance.

“[We] we made sure we were buttoned up and movement was limited and communications were limited so we weren’t exposing any capacity unnecessarily,” Austin said in his first public comments since the ball dropped.

The US official said the equipment carried on the balloon was “inconsistent” with China’s explanation that it was a derailed weather balloon. The United States is reaching out to countries that have also been targeted, the official said, to discuss the scope of China’s surveillance program.

The official provided details to reporters by email on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter, which had already forced the cancellation of a planned visit to China earlier this week by the Secretary of State. ‘State Antony Blinken.

FBI special agents assigned to the Evidence Response Team processing equipment recovered from the Chinese spy balloon recovered off the coast of South Carolina. Document/FBI

The official said the United States was satisfied that the maker of the balloon shot down on Saturday had “a direct relationship with the Chinese military and was an approved supplier to the military.” The official cited information from an official PLA procurement portal as evidence of the company’s connection to the military.

The Biden administration is considering taking action against military-linked Chinese entities that supported the balloon’s incursion into US airspace, the official said. The Biden team is still discussing restrictions on outbound U.S. investment in China, and Congress will be consulted, Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told reporters Thursday.

On Wednesday, President Biden dismissed the idea that the incident would seriously damage relations with China.

“No,” the president told “PBS Newshour,” when asked if U.S.-China relations had “taken a big hit.” He said he had not spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about the incident, but said he had previously “made it very clear to Xi Jinping that we are going to fully compete with China, but we are not looking for conflict”.

This is not the first time that the US government has publicly denounced the alleged activities of the People’s Liberation Army. In a first-of-its-kind prosecution in 2014, the Obama administration’s Justice Department indicted five PLA hackers accused of breaking into the computer networks of major US corporations in an attempt to steal trade secrets.

Suspected PLA hackers were also charged in 2020 with stealing the personal data of tens of millions of Americans in violation of credit reporting agency Equifax.

