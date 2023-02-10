US stocks slide as investors assess earnings and unemployment data





Shares on Wall Street fell on Thursday as investors weighed the latest batch of corporate updates and new labor market data for clues about the outlook for the world’s largest economy.

The benchmark S&P 500 closed down 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1%. The latter gauge had climbed as high as 1.3% earlier in the session.

The declines came as tech giant Alphabet extended losses into a second day, with shares slipping more than 4% after closing nearly 8% lower on Wednesday. The declines followed a glitch in a demonstration of Google’s artificial intelligence this week and reflected broader concerns about competition in Microsoft’s AI space.

Shares of Walt Disney ended the day down 1.3% but had been higher earlier in the day after activist investor Nelson Peltz ended his proxy fight against the company. Peltz’s move came after Disney announced late Wednesday that it had stemmed losses in its streaming business and posted better-than-expected quarterly profits, helping to push its shares higher in after-hours trading.

Offering a bright spot amid pessimistic moves, PepsiCo rose nearly 1% after the snacks and beverages group painted a relatively positive picture of consumer demand and said it did not expect higher prices. prices in the second half if inflation slows.

Traders were also analyzing data on Thursday that showed higher-than-expected U.S. jobless claims in the first week of February.

New claims for public unemployment assistance, which is a proxy for layoffs, rose to 196,000 for the week of February 4, higher than the 190,000 figure forecast by economists polled by Reuters, and above 183,000 requests from previous weeks.

The report came on the heels of data from last week showing that the US economy had added half a million new jobs much higher than expected in December.

Consumer price index data will be scrutinized next week for evidence of further easing in the inflation rate. Market participants have been looking for signs of how far and how fast the Federal Reserve will continue to raise borrowing costs, after Chairman Jay Powell this week warned of even higher rates if data on the jobs remained strong.

In government debt markets, the two-year Treasury yield, which is moving in line with interest rate expectations, added 0.03 percentage point to 4.48%, reflecting lower prices, while that the 10-year yield rose by the same magnitude to 3.67%. Earlier in Thursday’s session, the reversal between the two yields hit its lowest level since 1981.

A dip below zero has always been seen as a harbinger of recession.

In Europe, the regional Stoxx 600 gauge hit its highest level in nearly a year as slowing price growth in Germany reassured investors that the European Central Bank would not have to raise rates further. provided that.

German inflation slowed to 9.2% in January from a year earlier, below economists’ expectations, according to a report on Thursday. The Stoxx closed up 0.6%.

Economists said the figure relieved the need for the ECB to raise rates quickly to tackle rising inflation.

Some of the fear that they’ll have to drive rates up the long haul has gone out of the market, said Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics.

However, the path to significantly lower inflation rates will not be easy, warned Carsten Brzeski, global head of macroeconomics at ING. For now, it is lower energy prices and therefore base effects, as well as government interventions that are driving down headline inflation, not a broader disinflationary process.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/4a483b74-a231-40fe-90d7-a9ff0ea0bf35 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos