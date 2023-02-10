



Jeremy Hunt said the economy is more resilient than feared.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said he had warned the UK economy was not out of the woods after narrowly emerging from a recession last quarter.

Hunt says the economy is showing more resilience than expected, noting that the UK’s 4% growth in 2022 is faster than in other developed countries.

he says:

The fact that the UK was the fastest-growing economy in the G7 last year and avoided a recession shows that our economy is more resilient than many feared.

But we’re not out of the woods yet, especially with respect to inflation.

UK GDP Report Photo: ONS

Updated on 03.21EST

Analyst: No need to open fizz after UK avoids recession.

OANDA chief market analyst Craig Erlam warns this morning that sparkling wine may be left on ice after data confirms that the UK has avoided a late 2022 recession by the narrowest margin.

Erlam adds that there’s every chance over the next few months to see that some minor corrections to the data do the exact opposite.

Ultimately, this isn’t a story about whether the UK is in a recession or not. Because this is just a technical definition. The fourth quarter is literally the story of zero growth and the fact that it has the potential to represent the UK economy’s recent past, present and short-term future outlook. It’s high, but inflation is down and there’s basically no growth for a while. It’s really a little bleak.

Of course, it’s a positive that it’s much better than expected at this point in time. Data for the end of the year is actually very difficult to tell apart due to the impact of one-off or temporary events like the World Cup, defeats in Premier League football and most importantly, many public sector strikes. It continued into the new year.

Updated on 05.45EST

Is Jeremy Hunt right that the UK economy is more resilient than expected?

Luke Newman, UK equity portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors agrees, saying consumer spending could have been stronger than feared.

The UK economy continues to show more resilience than feared by avoiding a technical recession despite headwinds from a series of public sector strikes.

The message we’re getting from domestic consumer-facing businesses is that the expected post-Christmas collapse in household spending simply hasn’t happened and while it’s too early to say the trend has significantly reversed, British consumers appear to be in better shape. It’s in better shape than most economists suggest, given the easing of headline inflation and signs of stabilization in energy markets.

But as Hunt hints, 2023 will be tough.

Tommaso Aquilante, deputy director of economic research at Dun and Bradstreet, warns businesses will face greater pressure.

Growing 4%, the UK economy has proven more resilient than expected in 2022. However, there is clear evidence that economic activity, which was stagnant in the fourth quarter, has weakened. The economy has barely escaped a recession, but it is likely to hit a recession in 2023, which is why businesses are facing challenges.

For some time now, credit risk has increased significantly, with business liquidations hovering above pre-pandemic levels. Businesses need to be very diligent when it comes to managing their financial pipeline. Comprehensive monitoring of risks and opportunities across product lines and supply chain ramifications is essential to better serve customers, conserve cash flow, and enable businesses to resiliently address future challenges.

The UK economy is yet to ‘get out of the woods’, ministerial video says

When counting to two decimal places, PA Media points out that the UK recorded a modest 0.01% growth in the fourth quarter of last year.

However, this figure could be revised in late March when ONS next looks at GDP.

One of the good news from today’s GDP report is that the UK economy contracted less than expected over the summer.

The Office for National Statistics currently estimates UK GDP to have fallen by 0.2% between July and September, which is better than the 0.3% decline in Q3 GDP estimated in December.

Photo: ONS

ONS says these corrections may be due to the replacement of forecasts with actual survey or external source data and new seasonal adjustment factors.

According to today’s GDP data, legal activity in the UK increased by 3.1% in December.

While that helped pull the country out of a technological recession, it could be a worrying sign if it’s due to legal battles over debt or bankruptcy (which has skyrocketed over the past year).

Steven Mather, an attorney and director of Leicester-based Steven Mather Solicitor, predicts an increase in insolvency in 2023.

Lawyers were busy during the stormy fourth quarter. We’ve seen a significant increase in business customers needing debt recovery, which doesn’t bode well for the economy.

In good times, businesses can often overlook 20,000 debt or 100,000 debt, but when the economy gets tougher, they look at older debtors and work harder to make payments. Overcoming old debt can really help your cash flow, but the up chain can also struggle with cash flow, so getting paid isn’t necessarily easy.

Sadly, sometimes the first person to get paid gets the loudest shout. We expect bankruptcies to rise significantly this year. The problem with insolvency is that there are often whole chains of small businesses that, as suppliers, are pressured to pay their employees and keep the economy going as suppliers, with absolutely no possibility of getting paid.

Tahina Akther, an attorney and co-founder of London-based Wildcat Law, has seen an increase in companies considering terminating contracts or claiming damages under contract clauses.

The financial legal disputes that kept lawyers busy in December were typically a precursor to a full-blown recession, and inquiries surged in the fourth quarter of last year.

The news that the UK had narrowly avoided sinking into a recession late last year did not bring much joy to the City of London.

The pound is almost unchanged at about $1.211 against the US dollar. It fell to a one-month low below $1.20 earlier this week.

The UK’s blue chip stock index, the FTSE 100, made several new highs this week. Today, however, it is down 0.15% to 7898 points.

Banking group Standard Chartered was the top loser on the FTSE 100, down 4.6 per cent after the UAE’s largest bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, claimed it was not evaluating a takeover offer.

The Resolution Foundation agrees that the UK economy is not yet out of the woods after moving sideways last quarter.

James Smith, director of research at the Resolution Foundation, points out that families are still experiencing declining living standards.

The long-term picture is even more worrisome as the UK economy has not returned to its pre-pandemic size despite a long period of slow growth following the financial crisis.

But falling wholesale gasoline prices offer hope for households and the broader economy, with inflation expected to drop sharply later this year.

Video: Hunt says there is fundamental resilience in the UK economy.

Here is a video clip from Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt on today’s GDP figures.

As mentioned earlier, he welcomes the news that the UK has avoided a technological recession and has grown the fastest in the G7 economies over the past year (4%, 2.1% compared to 1.9% for the US and Germany).

Inflation is still too high, warns Hunt, causing pain to families across the country. That’s why the government must stick to its plan to cut inflation in half this year, he says.

[that plan includes not paying inflation-beating pay rises to public sector workers].

Of course, it’s the Bank of England’s job to control the cost of living, and the BoE has already predicted that inflation will drop sharply this year.

Graph showing Bank of England’s latest inflation forecast

Hunt adds that Britain could become one of the most prosperous countries in Europe if it uses its strengths in science and technology.

But yesterday the boss of pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said Britain’s disappointing tax system had prevented it from building a new $360 million state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Britain. I went to Ireland instead.

Updated on 04.13EST

Avoiding a recession is good news, but of course that doesn’t mean the UK economy is in good shape.

Alfie Sterling, chief economist at the New Economics Foundation, shows that UK GDP is still below pre-pandemic levels after three troubled years.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser for the EY ITEM Club, says the 0.5% decline in UK GDP in December was partly due to widespread industrial activity across the country at the end of 2022.

Beck explains:

Widespread industrial action probably explains much of the decline in activity in December. It is possible that some sectors have had a significant direct impact. For example, the closure of the entire rail network would put a heavy strain on output in the transport sector.

It is also possible that there has been an indirect impact of traffic disruptions in terms of preventing people from going to work and impairing their ability to engage in recreational activities.

The EY ITEM Club, a forecasting group, thinks GDP could fall further in the first half of 2023.

Cost of living pressures, higher interest rates and higher taxes will all hurt growth. Beck says:

Continued pressure on household spending capacity from high inflation will weigh on consumer spending, and the combination of pressure on profitability and an uncertain outlook creates a challenging environment for business investment.

Policy setting will also be tightened, with significant tightening of fiscal policy scheduled to go into effect from April and much of the impact of higher interest rates still having an impact.

