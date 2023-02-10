UK narrowly avoids recession after figures show growth | Economic Growth (GDP)





The UK avoided entering a recession by the narrowest margin late last year after economic growth stagnated in the last three months of 2022, official figures show.

A 0.5% decline in gross domestic product (GDP) in December was offset by gains in the previous two months, keeping the economy at roughly the same level as the previous quarter.

Negative growth in the fourth quarter would have been a sign of a recession after the UK economy contracted 0.2% in the third quarter. A technological recession is usually defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said the figures underscore the UK’s resilience, adding that the economy was the fastest growing in the group of G7 rich countries last year.

However, the economy remains 0.8% below its pre-pandemic peak in 2019, in contrast to a 2.4% improvement in the US and eurozone 19, which experienced 5.1% growth over the same period.

GDP graphic

The business community warned that conditions remained difficult, describing December’s decline as a harbinger of a brutal and difficult year.

Shadow Prime Minister Rachel Reeves said the economy was in recession and urged Hunt to introduce a decent windfall tax on oil and gas giants to prevent a 40% increase in household energy bills in April. Worsening cost of living crisis.

The Confederation of British Industry says a recession is likely in 2023 and the Prime Minister must take a bolder approach to address labor and skills shortages and declining business investment.

Suren Thiru, Director of Economics at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, said: “Despite avoiding a technical recession for now, the decline in GDP in December suggests that the economy will plunge by the end of 2022. It confirms that it has been done,” he said.

Britain is facing a particularly brutal year. The delayed effects of high inflation, covert tax hikes, and numerous rate hikes still ruin income and confidence, and the potential for a summer recession.

Trade with the world declined over the past quarter, along with retail sales, and the typically brisk shopping period leading up to Christmas hasn’t lived up to hopes, the Office for National Statistics said.

Strike action across many industries and declining school attendance were also blamed for the sharp decline in December.

ONS said the quarterly figure was rescued by a return to office that spurred activity in the administration.

Few economists predicted strong results in the fourth quarter of last year, at a time when the cost of living crisis eroded household spending power and many small businesses struggled to survive.

In their latest outlook for the UK economy, Bank of England policymakers said they expect GDP to grow by 0.1 per cent in the last three months of 2022.

Ben Jones, chief economist for the CBI Business Lobby Group, said: We expect the recession to be shallow, but taking action now could make it shorter than expected.

All eyes are on the prime minister’s budget for March, which will see businesses take a bolder approach to addressing labor and skills shortages and declining business investment. In particular, businesses will not only focus on innovation and a green economy to spur economic growth in the coming years, but will also seek to permanently replace super-deductibles.

