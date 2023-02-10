The UK’s FTSE 100 hits new highs despite cost-of-living crisis.





The sun rises over the city of London, England, on February 6, 2023.

Leon Neal | Getty Images News | Getty Images

London The UK faces the weakest growth prospects in the G-7 and a list of cost-of-living pressures that are putting the poorest at risk and straining the budgets of middle-class households.

At the same time, more investor money has never been pumped into Britain’s biggest companies. The FTSE 100 index broke three intraday records over the past week, starting last Friday and hitting new highs in the Wednesday and Thursday sessions.

It is also ending a year in a market where doom and gloom reigned, with risk assets sold off and indices hurt from the pan-European Stoxx 600 to the US S&P 500 and Shanghai’s SSE Composite Index.

The most recent gains for the FTSE 100 show that not only are they occurring despite harsh cost of living pressures, but they are also linked to the FTSE 100.

Energy companies such as Shell and BP have boosted stock prices by reporting record profits and promising higher shareholder dividends (almost doing little to dampen their appeal as they demand higher windfall taxes to support consumers struggling with high bills). not helpful).

On Thursday, the FTSE rose to an all-time high of 7,944 points at noon in London, driven by gains from Standard Chartered, one of many banks whose profits have soared as a result of higher interest rates.

Meanwhile, strength in commodity stocks boosted the index on rising prices, supply constraints and prospects of a recent reopening of the COVID-19 outbreak in China.

“The UK FTSE 100 is not about the UK domestic economy,” said Janet Mui, head of market analysis at RBC Brewin Dolphin, noting that more than 80% of the company’s corporate earnings exposure comes from overseas.

Mui told CNBC that several factors pushed the index to an all-time high, including a sharp drop in sterling, which supports foreign revenues (collected in dollars). It has a high exposure to energy, commodities and finance. There’s also the relatively strong performance of consumer products like Unilever and defensive necessities in health care products like AstraZeneca.

It has benefited greatly from changing monetary and financial cycles that the UK stock market has often been criticized for lack of new and vibrant tech companies and stalwart dominance of the “old economy”.

The wider FTSE 250 has stronger domestic links, but still has 50% of revenue exposed overseas, Mui added.

Among other factors, Susannah Streeter, senior investment and market analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the rise in FTSE could be explained by glimmers of hope in the economic picture, with homebuilder Barratt reporting a “modest rise” in new home bookings. She also pointed to forward-looking signs from Europe averting a recession and mitigating the energy crisis.

She said even if the bank’s net profit margins improved, the bank would perform better if bad loans weren’t made.

Factors weighing on Britons include rising interest rates, higher borrowing costs, food prices at an all-time high of 16.7% and overall inflation above 10%.

A report released Wednesday by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research found that the UK is likely to avoid a technological recession this year, even with near-zero growth, yet one in four households will be able to fully pay for energy and food. and middle-income households would lose up to 4,000 ($4,873) in disposable income.

And the gap between the stock market rally and the bleak prospects many households still face is troubling for many.

“It is a cruel paradox that on the day the FTSE 100 index hit an all-time high, activists representing up to 7 million low-income people in the UK urged the government to expand the support available to them with regards to their energy. Sheffield University Management School Richard Murphy, a professor of accounting practice at the University of California, told CNBC.

In March, the UK government will end the extensive residential energy bill reimbursement program that has run throughout the winter. Many governments are attempting to cut fiscal aid to curb public spending, and the European Central Bank recently argued that maintaining support packages risks sustaining inflation.

However, Murphy said that without support, “many people will be unable to make ends meet and will be hungry, cold or even homeless as a result” due to the still high bills.

“The picture it gives of a country so vastly divided by differences in income and wealth is almost Victorian,” said Murphy.

