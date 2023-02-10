US plans to punish China for spy balloon, official says





High-resolution images from U-2 flybys revealed the high-altitude balloon was capable of conducting signals intelligence collection operations, the official said, referring to the Army’s high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft. the air. The equipment aboard the spy balloon was incompatible with what would be aboard a weather balloon, as it had multiple antennas to include a network likely capable of collecting and geolocating communications.

The solar panels were large enough to power this type of intelligence activity, noted the official, who provided the information on condition of anonymity to reveal sensitive intelligence and insider considerations.

But in a briefing hours later, the FBI said it could not confirm the intention of the balloon based on what it had recovered so far.

I don’t think we were in a position, based on what we saw, based on the facts that we have at the FBI, to give you a decision. It’s just too early for us. Again, we were only seeing a very small portion of the balloons’ payload at this point, a senior FBI official said. We literally didn’t see the payload, which is where we’d expect to see the lion’s share of the electronics.

So far, FBI agents at the scene have only recovered parts of the balloon that were floating on the surface, officials said, including the canopy, wiring and some electronic components. The rest are on the ocean floor and will take a long time to recover due to weather conditions, another senior FBI official said. When asked what the balloon might have been used for, officials said there simply wasn’t enough evidence gathered to know.

Asked who made the parts for the balloons, the FBI said it has yet to determine that.

We are not able at this stage to have this information, declared the first official of the FBI.

The two FBI officials briefed reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss the updates with the agencies investigation into the ball.

The State Department official said Beijing forces are deploying balloons like the one that crossed the United States last week before being shot down over the Atlantic Ocean last Saturday to monitor foreign nations. It’s an acknowledgment that the spy balloon is part of a Chinese military effort to keep tabs on the United States and more than 40 countries on five continents.

The People’s Liberation Army often uses balloons to conduct surveillance operations, the official said, adding that the balloon maker has a direct relationship with the Chinese military and is an approved supplier to the PLA.

The PRC’s program will only continue to be exposed, which will make it more difficult for the PRC to use the program, the official said. Clearly they rushed to explain why they violated US sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation and found themselves on their heels.

The release of the intelligence comes just a day after Pentagon spokesman Brig. General Patrick Ryder told reporters that China’s spy balloon program had been operating for several years.

In an interview with CBS News on Wednesday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin described the steps the United States was taking to secure its most sensitive secrets and equipment as the Chinese balloon hovered overhead. All of our strategic assets, we made sure we were pinned down and movement was restricted so as not to expose any capability unnecessarily, he said.

Reports indicate that the Chinese spy balloon program is based on the island of Hainan in southern China. The Biden administration has previously said there have been at least three instances of the overflights while Donald Trump was in office, and one during the presidents current term.

The Biden administration released the information the same day senior administration officials briefed both houses of Congress.

