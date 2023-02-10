AstraZeneca CEO says UK business climate hinders investment





LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) – Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca (AZN.L), said on the 9th (local time) that the business environment in the UK is challenging for biopharmaceutical companies to invest in the UK. He stressed his company’s decision to move plans for a new manufacturing plant to Ireland.

The British government’s ambitions to become a life sciences “superpower” have been hampered by a disheartening tax environment, Soriot said.

The UK is already considered a research powerhouse but is also lacking in other areas, such as manufacturing incentives and access to green energy, he said at a press conference after the company’s results.

Without these factors, he added, companies would look to develop drugs in other markets where they can “get access and prices that justify the investment.”

The British pharmaceutical company is trying to offset the decline in sales of COVID-19 drugs with cancer, metabolic and rare disease drugs, and Soriot said it expects to deliver at least 15 new drugs over this decade.

He highlighted AstraZeneca’s recent decision to build a manufacturing facility in Ireland instead of the UK as evidence that the UK is less attractive to pharmaceutical companies.

A company spokesperson added that the decision, taken in 2021, is also linked to the UK government’s VPAS (Voluntary Scheme for Pricing and Access to Branded Medicines).

VPAS was launched in 2019 to help the National Health System (NHS) make medicines more affordable by returning a percentage of the funds based on sales of branded prescription medicines when their peak sales growth rate is exceeded.

Initially, the VPAS rate was capped at 2% per year. However, as the pandemic intensified, the return on investment soared to 15% in 2022 and 26.5% in 2023.

Soriot suggested the rate of return needed to return to a lower level, saying that companies “didn’t sign on to cover the costs of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

He also cited delays in clinical trials as the NHS was overwhelmed.

“It’s also a question of whether we can run a clinical trial, if we want to invest in it and get a decent return.

Reporting: Natalie Grover and Maggie Fick Editing: Tomasz Janowski, Barbara Lewis, and Susan Fenton

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

