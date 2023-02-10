Nicaragua frees 222 opponents of Ortega and sends them to the United States





MEXICO CITY — In the middle of the night, political leaders, priests, students and activists languishing in Nicaragua’s most notorious prisons were woken up, given the clothes they were arrested in and given to them. told to get dressed. Hours later, 222 of them, widely believed to be political prisoners, landed at a Washington-area airport, deported from their own country.

The US government said the mass release was both a unilateral decision by President Daniel Ortega’s government and the result of concerted diplomatic efforts.

President Joe Biden said Thursday that the United States believes all political prisoners should be released.

And whether this is a sign of their showing that they are ready to start changing human rights policies or not remains to be seen,” Biden said in an interview with Telemundo Noticias. “But the fact that they were released, were happy to get them and I’m glad they got out.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it was a positive step.

The release of these individuals, one of whom is a US citizen, by the Nicaraguan government marks a constructive step towards addressing human rights abuses in the country and opens the door to further dialogue between United States and Nicaragua on issues of concern, he said.

It was a surprise move after months of intransigence by Ortega, including show trials and the sentencing of five Catholic priests earlier this week, all of whom were apparently on Thursday’s robbery. Ortega had not tempered his rhetoric about alleged Yankee interference in his country and, at least publicly, had not signaled that increased US sanctions against his family and those around him were having the intended effect.

Ortega has argued that his jailed opponents and others were behind the 2018 street protests that he says were a plot to overthrow him. Tens of thousands of people have fled into exile since Nicaraguan security forces violently suppressed these anti-government protests.

In a nationally televised address on Thursday night, Ortega denied any negotiations with the United States.

He said Vice President and First Lady Rosario Murillo had said to him in recent days: Why don’t we tell the ambassador to take all these terrorists?

It wasn’t about negotiating anything. That should be clear, Ortega said. They were not being asked to lift the sanctions. We don’t ask for anything in return. The president of Nicaragua said that the United States should take their mercenaries.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Nicaragua had identified 224 prisoners to send on the plane, but two of them refused. They have not been identified.

Roman Catholic Bishop Rolando Ivarez was on a list of 39 prisoners who were not on the plane compiled by the non-governmental group Political Prisoner Recognition Mechanism. Ortega said lvarez refused to board the plane, saying he needed to speak with the bishops. The bishop had been under house arrest, but Ortega said he was now being held in Modelo prison.

Price said those who arrived in Washington came voluntarily and would be granted humanitarian parole allowing them to stay in the country for two years. They were staying in hotels under the responsibility of US Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Homeland Security and the government would work with non-governmental organizations to help with their relocation.

It was the Nicaraguan government that decided to offer these people the opportunity to travel to the United States, Price said. When I say this is the product of American commitment, as you know, we have long called for the release of those imprisoned in Nicaragua for exercising their basic freedoms as a first step toward restoring democracy and improving of the human rights climate in Nicaragua.

Outside a hotel in Northern Virginia where the Nicaraguans were staying, Juan Sebastian Chamorro, an opponent and pre-candidate to challenge Ortega for president in 2018, told reporters about the information vacuum in which the evictions occurred.

It was a complete surprise, said Chamorro, a nephew of former president Violeta Chamorro. Things were happening in the middle of the night that had never happened. He said he was put in a cell with some 25 other prisoners, which had never happened before at the maximum security prison where he had virtually no contact with other prisoners.

They were loaded onto buses and driven through the capital. They walked past the court and for a moment they thought they were being taken there, but when the buses continued they saw only two options: the infamous Modelo prison near the airport or they would be put on a plane and deported from Nicaragua.

Personally, I thought we were going to Modelo, he said. At the gate of the plane, they were asked to sign forms guaranteeing that they were leaving voluntarily. Chamorro, who was arrested on June 8, 2021, said reuniting with his wife and daughter was like a dream.

Back in Nicaragua, while their plane was still in the air, a judge read a statement saying that the 222 prisoners had been deported.

Octavio Rothschuh, a magistrate with the Managua Court of Appeals, said the deportation was carried out under an order issued Wednesday declaring the prisoners traitors to the country. He said they were expelled for actions that undermined Nicaragua’s independence and sovereignty.

Later Thursday, Nicaragua’s Congress unanimously approved a constitutional change allowing traitors to be stripped of their nationality. It will require a second vote in the next legislative session later this year.

Wilma Nuez, president of the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights, said in a statement that while the prisoners’ release was welcome, deportation is a legal term that applies to foreigners who commit crimes in a country. They want to call exile a deportation, which is absolutely arbitrary and prohibited by international human rights standards.

Berta Valle, the wife of opposition leader Felix Maradiaga, also appeared with her husband in Virginia after the plane landed.

According to US officials, those on board the flight also included Cristiana Chamorro, who had been a leading presidential candidate before her arrest in 2021. Daughter of former President Chamorro, she was convicted last March to eight years in prison. She was convicted of money laundering through her mother’s non-governmental organization as Ortega sued NGOs that received foreign funding. She was under house arrest.

Another former presidential candidate, Arturo Cruz, was also on board, US officials said.

Ortega stepped up his pursuit of political opponents in early 2021, seeking to clear the ground ahead of presidential elections in November of that year. Security forces arrested seven potential presidential candidates and Ortega won a fourth consecutive term in elections that the United States and other countries have called a farce.

Nicaraguan judges have sentenced several opposition leaders, including former senior officials of the ruling Sandinista movement and former presidential candidates, to prison terms for conspiracy to undermine national integrity.

Given the notoriously poor conditions at the infamous El Chipote prison and others, as well as the age of some of the opposition leaders, relatives feared the sentences could effectively be death sentences.

Hugo Torres, a former Sandinista guerrilla leader who once led a raid that helped free then-rebellious Ortega from prison, has died awaiting trial. He was 73 years old.

Madhani reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Matthew Lee and Colleen Long in Washington and Christopher Sherman in Mexico contributed to this report.

