US may target Chinese entities linked to spy balloon





WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) – The United States is considering taking action against Chinese military-linked entities that supported the flight of a Chinese spy balloon into U.S. airspace last week, it said on Thursday. a senior State Department official.

Washington is convinced that the manufacturer of the Chinese balloon, shot down by the American army last weekend off the east coast of the United States, maintains a “direct relationship” with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), has the official said in a statement.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre echoed the idea that Washington would consider taking action, but the US government did not specify what measures are being considered.

Jean-Pierre told reporters that the United States would also consider broader efforts to “expose and address” China’s broader surveillance activities that pose a threat to US national security and to allies and partners.

Latest updates

The FBI, which is leading efforts to analyze the recovered remains of the balloon, told reporters at a briefing that it had obtained only limited physical evidence and did not yet have enough information to assess their abilities.

“It’s very early for us in this process, and the evidence that has been recovered and brought to the FBI is extremely limited,” a bureau official said.

FBI officials said they still do not have access to the majority of the balloon’s “payload” where most of the onboard electronics were likely carried, and much of it remains underwater.

During a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Thursday, Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman pointed to the flight of the Chinese balloon as another sign of Beijing’s efforts to reshape the international order.

“This irresponsible act underscored what we have long recognized: that the PRC (People’s Republic of China) has become more repressive at home and more aggressive abroad,” Sherman said during the hearing.

Sherman said Washington would continue to block China from using American technology to advance its military modernization.

“The PRC is the only contender with the intent and means to reshape the international order,” Sherman said, adding that the balloon’s violation of US sovereignty and international law was the “latest example of that reality.” .

Nonetheless, Sherman said she hopes Washington and Beijing will be able to continue working together on issues of common concern such as climate change “during this difficult time.”

political outrage

The sight of the Chinese balloon drifting over the United States last week sparked political outrage in Washington and highlighted China’s challenge to the United States and its allies.

[1/8]Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon that was shot down by the United States over the weekend over U.S. territorial waters off Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, U.S., February 5, 2023. U.S. Fleet Forces/US Navy Photo/Handout via REUTERS

It prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a trip to Beijing that the two countries hoped would mend their frayed relationship. Blinken reportedly arrived in Beijing on Sunday.

Instead, Thursday’s series of briefings and hearings highlighted the political pressure President Joe Biden’s administration has remained under to deal with the incident.

US Democratic and Republican lawmakers have sharply criticized the US military and the Biden administration for not shooting down the balloon when it first entered US airspace, and instead waiting a week to do so. . The House of Representatives voted 419 to 0 for a resolution condemning China for the balloon incursion.

US lawmakers have demanded more information from the Biden administration about the incident.

“I hate to disappoint you. We haven’t learned anything more than everyone has always known,” said Sen. Bob Menendez, Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, after emerging from a classified briefing given by administration officials on the ball. THURSDAY.

The US Air Force shot down the balloon off South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it entered US airspace. China’s Foreign Ministry said it was a weather balloon that had veered off course and accused the United States of overreacting.

On Monday, the United States briefed 150 foreign diplomats in Washington and sent information to their missions around the world to share details of the balloon incident.

On Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning dismissed US accusations that the balloon was part of a global spy fleet, saying the allegation could be part of a “war of war”. ‘American information against China’.

PLA-RELATED MANUFACTURER

In the statement released by the State Department, the senior official said the balloon maker has a direct relationship with the Chinese military and is an approved supplier to the People’s Liberation Army.

The company also advertises balloon products on its website and hosts videos of past flights, which appear to have flown over US airspace and the airspace of other countries, the official said, without naming the company. business.

The official said the United States collected high-resolution images of the balloon from U-2 aircraft flybys that revealed it was capable of conducting signals intelligence gathering operations.

China has carried out similar surveillance flights over more than 40 countries on five continents, the official said.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a briefing later that the activity had occurred “over the course of several years.”

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Patricia Zengerle, Michael Martina, David Brunnstrom, Sarah N. Lynch, Nandita Bose, Paul Grant and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Daniel Wallis, Don Durfee and Lisa Shumaker

