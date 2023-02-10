UK economy averted recession, but slowdown in Q4 of 2022





The UK economy stagnated in the fourth quarter of 2022, narrowly avoiding a recession despite a more-than-expected decline in production in December.

Data released by the US Census Bureau on Friday showed that gross domestic product (GDP) for the third and fourth quarters of 2022 was unchanged following a decline over the previous three months.

This matched analyst expectations, but was weaker than the 0.1% expansion expected by the Bank of England.

A flat figure means the UK has avoided a technical recession, usually defined as two consecutive quarters of reduced production.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said avoiding a recession shows that our economy is more resilient than many feared.

But we’re not out of the woods yet, especially when it comes to inflation, he added.

The quarterly figure increased on the back of growth in October and November, when production rebounded after an extra holiday in September and was supported by World Cup spending.

But the economy contracted 0.5% between November and December, worse than the 0.3% contraction forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

ONS Director of Economics and Statistics, Darren Morgan, said: In December, public services were hit hard by a drop in operations and visits to GPs. This was in part due to the impact of the strike and noticeably low school attendance. Meanwhile, the suspension of Premier League football for the World Cup and postal strikes also caused a downturn.

The UK economy in the fourth quarter was still 0.8 per cent lower than the same period in 2019, before the pandemic. In contrast, the US economy grew by 5.1% over the same period and Eurozone production rose by 2.4%. The UK is the only G7 economy that has not regained ground lost during the health crisis.

The Bank of England expects the UK economy to contract this year and in the first quarter of next year as higher energy prices and higher borrowing costs weigh on spending. Calculations show that production won’t return to pre-pandemic levels until 2026.

Thomas Pugh, an economist at consulting firm RSM UK, said double-digit inflation, higher interest rates and reduced financial support combined meant households’ real disposable income would shrink sharply in the first half of the year. The recession has only been delayed rather than canceled, he noted.

But after a summer when gas prices were higher, the outlook brightened. The BoE now expects a shallower recession than it predicted in November.

James Smith, research director at the Resolution Foundation, a think tank, said falling wholesale gasoline prices offer hope for households and the broader economy, while inflation will drop sharply later this year.

Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said detailed figures for the fourth quarter of 2022 also showed households and businesses showing resilience. Real consumer spending increased slightly and business investment increased 4.8%.

Government spending increased by 0.8%. The expansion of these sectors was offset by a 3.2% contraction in residential investment due to higher mortgage rates and a decrease in net trade as imports increased while exports declined.

Dales explained that the combination of government support and households and businesses using their cash reserves appears to have mitigated the blow from falling real incomes so far.

