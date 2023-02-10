



The economy narrowly escaped a recession in the second half of last year, although growth reversed sharply in December due to the effects of the strike and lack of Premier League football.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that production stagnated at 0% between October and December.

A negative reading would have met the technical definition of a recession, as the economy had contracted over the past three months through September as the cost of living crisis took a toll on consumer spending.

Economic activity has largely stalled as a result of energy-led price pressure on households and businesses. The Bank of England even predicted in November last year that the economy was likely already in recession.

The narrow misses, which could be corrected by the ONS as more data become available, reflect at best a sluggish economy in the face of continued pressure on spending power.

ONS said December production was down 0.5 per cent from the previous month, with some early winter snowfall and strikes including the Royal Mail dispute also contributing to the decline.

Businesses reported a drop in orders during the month due to delivery uncertainty.

The report also pointed out the negative impact of the World Cup. This is because domestic bar sales were strong during the match screening to boost production during November.

Image: Premier League football has been suspended throughout December due to the World Cup in Qatar.

“The economy contracted sharply in December, resulting in an overall lack of economic growth in the final three months of 2022,” ONS Director of Economics and Statistics Darren Morgan said.

“In December, public services were hit hard by reduced operations and GP visits, in part due to the impact of the strike and significantly lower school attendance.

“Meanwhile, the suspension of Premier League football for the World Cup and the postal strike also caused a slowdown.

“However, this decline was partially offset by a cold wave that boosted lawyers’ strength, increased auto sales and increased energy generation.

“Overall in 2022, the economy grew by 4%.

“Restaurants, bars and travel businesses have had strong years despite recent pressure on household incomes. Meanwhile, health and education are also beginning to recover from the effects of the pandemic.”

Economists believe a recession is inevitable in the first half of the year, and the International Monetary Fund predicted last month that Britain would perform worst in developed countries, including Russia, which is subject to sanctions.

Others, however, argued that a recession could be avoided despite continued pressure on the budget by inflation.

Critics of the government are accusing him of a stingy approach to public finances, urging the prime minister to use next month’s spring budget to spur action.

Trade unions, for example, argue that public sector wage agreements to avoid further strikes will contribute to growth, but the Treasury and the Bank of England fear that inflation-busting wage negotiations will boost inflation.

“The fact that the UK was the fastest growing economy in the G7 last year and avoided a recession shows that our economy is more resilient than many feared,” Jeremy Hunt said of the ONS figures.

“But we’re not out of the woods yet, especially with regards to inflation.

“If we stick to our plan to halve inflation this year, we can be confident that we have the best growth prospects in Europe.”

