Nicaragua frees 222 political prisoners and sends them to the United States

Nicaragua’s authoritarian government freed 222 political prisoners and sent them to the United States on Thursday in a surprise move that appears to be aimed at easing stinging US economic sanctions.

The former prisoners, some of whom spent years in jail, landed at Washingtons Dulles International Airport, where a crowd of tearful friends and family waited, clutching blue and white Nicaraguan flags.

The prisoner’s release was a stunning twist for Nicaragua, which has been hit with stiff penalties after its leader, former Sandinista revolutionary Daniel Ortega, rigged elections, violently suppressed protests and jailed hundreds of critics, including business and religious leaders, activists, journalists. and presidential candidates.

The release was a unilateral action taken by Ortega, US officials said, but it came after a long campaign of public and private pressure on his government from Washington, the Vatican and countries in Latin America. US officials said they had promised nothing concrete in return for the release, but hailed the move for its potential to improve relations with Managua, with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken viewing the release as a constructive step that opens the door to deeper dialogue between the United States. and Nicaragua.

The news of the liberation was celebrated around the world, but for many Nicaraguans it was bittersweet.

The political prisoners…were boarded on a chartered plane and sent into exile at dawn in the same arbitrary manner in which they were detained, famous writer and former Ortega ally Sergio Ramrez wrote in a newspaper column No. Their release, he said, is a small joy for a country that has yet to wake up from its long nightmare.

Hours after the prisoners were released, the country’s legislature declared them traitors to the nation and amended the constitution to strip them of their citizenship.

The prospect that the United States and Nicaragua may gradually draw closer signals not only the severity of sanctions against Nicaragua, already one of the poorest countries in the region, but also a strategic shift in the Biden administration, which has shown new willingness to engage with Latin American autocracies long blacklisted by the United States

The release of the prisoners, which Blinken attributed to concerted U.S. diplomacy, represents the Biden administrations’ latest, albeit limited, engagement with three socialist nations, Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela that John Bolton, a former national security adviser under President Trump, once called the troika of tyranny.

In Venezuela, the Biden White House abandoned the confrontational approach of the Trump administration, which unsuccessfully sought to overthrow the government of Nicols Maduro, and last year sent a high-level delegation to negotiate the release of several American citizens detained there. Nine were eventually released and the Maduro government agreed to resume talks with the opposition. In exchange, the United States eased sanctions slightly to allow energy giant Chevron to resume oil production in Venezuela, home to some of the world’s largest oil reserves.

Also last year, Washington eased some sanctions against Communist-ruled Cuba, which has been the target of a six-decade U.S. trade embargo. Among other measures, the Biden administration agreed to bolster consular services in Havana, expand authorized travel to the island, and increase limits on family remittances sent to Cuba.

It remains to be seen whether sanctions relief will be granted to Nicaragua.

The sanctions have targeted Ortega and his family, many of their supporters, and key industries including sugar production and gold mining.

The country’s economic situation has become more precarious as one of its long-time supporters, Russia, has been undermined by the war in Ukraine and its own sanctions.

Analysts said that while easing sanctions is critically important to Ortega, his motives may be more complex: Ortega may have decided it was advantageous to have his most vocal adversaries out of the country and deprived of their rights.

It’s hard to read Ortegas’ minds, said Michael Shifter, senior fellow at the Inter-American Dialogue, a Washington-based think tank, which has tracked Central America for decades. Perhaps he acted now because the cost of keeping these prisoners, with the possibility that others would die, outweighed the benefits.

A former leader of the left-wing Sandinista rebels, Ortega helped overthrow the country’s right-wing dictatorship in 1979.

He first served as president in the 1980s during a civil war that pitted Sandinista fighters against US-backed Contra rebels. He was knocked out in the 1990 presidential election but returned to power in 2007. By manipulating the elections, he has remained president ever since, becoming Latin America’s longest-serving leader.

After violently cracking down on pro-democracy protests in 2018, Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, have cracked down further, jailing hundreds of people they branded putschists, terrorists and termites.

Among those imprisoned in recent years are presidential candidate Miguel Mora, two adult children of former president Violeta Chamorro and several Catholic priests. They also include some of Ortegas’ former left-wing comrades, among them Dora Mara Tllez, a Sandinista commander who accused Ortega of betraying the revolutions promise of a socialist utopia and coming to resemble the dictator they have once helped overthrow.

Nicaraguan authorities stand guard outside a television station shut down by the government in 2018.

(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

Many were imprisoned in Managua’s infamous El Chipote prison, where, according to those imprisoned there, torture was common and food and medical care were scarce. At least one political prisoner, 77-year-old former Sandinista leader Hugo Torres, died in custody.

Luca Pineda, director of the news channel 100% Noticias, fled Nicaragua after being imprisoned for six months.

(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

News of a possible surprise release began circulating Wednesday night.

Dolly Mora, a 30-year-old leader of the Nicaraguan University Alliance, a political youth movement, said she started hearing reports of inmates being evacuated from various prisons.

She was so excited that she didn’t sleep. The group that landed in Washington included four people from her college group who had been sentenced to years in prison, including for violating a sweeping treason law, she said.

We are happy that our friends and all of the prisoners are freed, said Mora, who left Nicaragua last year among the hundreds of thousands who fled the country and live in the United States.

A banner shows an image of Daniel Ortega, who has led Nicaragua since 2007.

(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

But she added: It’s not over. They freed the prisoners, but there is still the struggle for freedom in Nicaragua.

Luis Carrillo, a Colombian priest who was forced to leave Nicaragua in 2020 after his permanent residency was revoked for speaking out against the government, said the country’s decision to strip former prisoners of their nationality suggests there is a long way to go in the quest. restore the country’s democracy.

Just for not thinking like them and not agreeing with all the barbarities and Machiavellian atrocities, today they are practically exiled, he said of the released prisoners.

I am very grateful to the United States for receiving them, he said. But it also hurts a lot.

Linthicum, McDonnell and Miller reported from Mexico City and Wilkinson from Washington.

