



Britain paid 2.3 billion, including 1 billion in interest, to the European Union after losing the long-term trade dispute.

The government released the figure in a written ministerial statement before recess next week.

The payments relate to disagreements over Chinese textile and footwear imports between 2011 and 2017. Britain was still part of the EU.

They argued that Britain’s failure to prevent the undervaluation of these goods allowed criminals to evade tariffs by making false claims on clothes and shoes.

In March last year, the Court of Justice for the European Union (CJEU) ruled that the UK was “mostly responsible”, according to Treasury Secretary John Glenn.

More than half of all textile and footwear imports into the UK from China are below “lowest acceptable prices”.

The European Commission is seeking £1.7 billion in compensation from Britain for the EU budget.

In June of last year, the government made an initial payment of 678,372,885.63 euros, which it said was “the minimum and indisputable amount the UK thought it should pay in light of the CJEU ruling at the time”.

Last month the government withdrew another 700,351,738.31 euros. This is the remaining headline amount minus the share owed due to the UK becoming a member.

However, Mr. Glenn went on to say that the final payout of more than 1 billion euros reached 1,227,884,519.53 euros this week.

This is interest on money already paid, so the total is €2,606,609,143.47, or more than £2.3bn.

“While this is a significant amount, it represents a final payment and marks the end of a long-running lawsuit as the UK fulfills its international obligations,” Mr Glenn said.

The UK will leave the EU Customs Union in 2021.

Downing Street says paying is ‘the right thing to do’

“This is a legacy issue of our time as part of the EU,” a Downing Street spokesperson said when asked if the bill was a good use of taxpayer money.

“Payment was the right thing to do as it ends long-running litigation and protects UK taxpayers from the risk of further legal proceedings and potentially larger bills.

“Now that we have left the EU, we can make our own laws.”

“The government has decided how the extra £14.6bn of spending by 2024-25 can be allocated to domestic priorities rather than donating to the EU,” said Minister Glenn.

“This additional spending is already included in the overall spending plan set by the Government in its previous spending review.”

