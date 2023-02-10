



The request came almost a year ago on Wednesday (8th February) when I visited the UK for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine.

In a speech to the Legislature, Prime Minister Zelensky thanked Britain for its unwavering support during the conflict.

But he gave the helmet of a Ukrainian fighter ace to House Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, declaring that more aircraft are needed to defeat Vladimir Putin’s forces.

He said: I appeal to you and the world with simple but most important words: Fighters for Ukraine, Wings for Freedom.

he added. In England, the king is an air force pilot, and in Ukraine today, all air force pilots are king.

He also recalled his last visit to Congress two years ago. In peacetime, I thanked you for the delicious British tea, but now I will thank you in advance for the mighty British plane.

How many fighter jets does Britain have?

The Eurofighter Typhoon and Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightning are the two main fighter types used by the Royal Air Force (RAF).

It has 30 F-35Bs (all but one operational) and 130 Typhoons (101 in service). This indicates that the RAF has 130 active fighters.

Seven of the 48 F-35Bs Britain ordered from the US last year have already arrived. One of the aircraft was lost in the accident.

The UK will have 70 F-35Bs and plans to buy more when the final 40 arrive.

Will Britain supply fighter jets to Ukraine?

According to Downing Street, Rishi Sunak has asked Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to review the jets Britain will provide to Ukraine.

An official spokesperson for the Prime Minister said: The Prime Minister has tasked the Secretary of Defense to investigate what jets we can deliver, but clearly this is a long-term solution, not a short-term capability. It is most needed now.

On Wednesday (8th February), Mr Sunak promised that the British Army would train Ukrainian fighter pilots and marines.

Arguments for and against supplying fighter jets to Ukraine

Zelenksy previously said that the sooner Ukraine receives medium and long-range weapons and modern airplanes, the sooner this Russian aggression will end.

Since the start of the war, Moscow has repeatedly warned the West about arms supplies and threatened to take action against any provocation.

Asked by reporters in Moscow about the growing controversy over sending fighter jets to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov replied that Russia saw this as evidence that Britain, France and Germany were increasingly involved in the conflict.

The fact that decisions about fighters are made collectively has already been emphasized by many EU politicians.

Some are eager to keep the debate out of the public eye, while others worry about escalating and feeding the Russian narrative.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said many sensitive issues had to be discussed before making a decision on the supply of fighter jets. Pros and cons – You absolutely must make sure you don’t get into an Article 5 direct confrontation between NATO and Russia.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz only recently agreed to allow German Leopard tanks to be used in the conflict and warned against getting involved in an open bidding war for weapons systems for Ukraine.

