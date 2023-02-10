UK investigates possible jets to send to Ukraine





After Volodymyr Zelensky requested powerful British planes to bolster his country’s war effort, Rishi Sunak opened the door to sending fighters to Ukraine.

During a surprise visit to Britain, the Ukrainian leader said Sunak communicated his desire to provide aircraft. However, Downing Street dismissed the idea that the plane might be available soon and described it as a long-term possibility.

The prime minister said jets were part of the conversation, but added that pilot training takes years and the deployment of some British military aircraft is governed by treaties with several other countries.

Sunak came under new pressure from his predecessor, Boris Johnson. Johnson added that when it comes to providing fighter jets to Ukraine, the sooner we do it the better, and helping Ukraine now is a huge down payment on its future security.

The move toward further aid was condemned by the Russian embassy in Britain, which warned against sending fighter jets to Ukraine. TASS said such a move would have military and political consequences on the European continent and around the world.

In an emotional speech to lawmakers earlier on Wednesday, President Zelensky urged ministers to offer wings for freedom. He praised Britain for marching alongside Ukraine since the Russian invasion began nearly a year ago, and promised a Ukrainian victory would change the world.

It will be the most important victory of our lifetime. It would be a victory over the very idea of ​​a war that would teach the invaders that they would always lose, he suggested.

Hours before Zelensky arrived in London, Sunak announced that Britain would train Ukrainian fighter pilots. No 10 also added that the prime minister had asked Defense Secretary Ben Wallace to investigate which jets could be sent to Ukraine, and no decision has been made on the matter.

Downing Street described the approach as multiyear and highlighted that it currently takes five years to train pilots in the UK. Britain is also in discussions with other Western allies about the possibility of supplying fighter jets to Ukraine.

Zelensky met French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris on Wednesday afternoon and was expected to impress them about the need for military aircraft.

Rishi Sunak said the jet was part of a conversation about aid being provided to Ukraine.

(Richard Paul)

Earlier, the German chancellor had criticized open competition between some countries over who could provide Ukraine with better weapons, saying it hurt unity.

Citing his collaboration with US President Joe Biden on the tank supply decision, Scholz said he preserves and strengthens these bonds by first preparing decisions in secret and then communicating them. Is it an open race to outdo each other along the lines of battle tanks, submarines, and aircraft demanding more that harms our unity?

President Biden had previously ruled out sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, but President Macron suggested that France could support the idea if certain conditions were met.

Last month, Germany and the US announced they would follow Britain in sending tanks to Ukraine.

President Zelensky, speaking to Parliament, urged Britain to send jets ahead of an expected Russian offensive.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet Ukrainian troops who are training to command Challenger 2 tanks at a military facility in Lulworth, Dorset.

(dad)

The Ukrainian leader has thanked Britain in advance for its powerful British planes, which he has repeatedly requested to gain an advantage over Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Before meeting King Charles at Buckingham Palace, he said: In England, King is an Air Force pilot. In Ukraine today, every Air Force pilot is king.

He also presented the Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, with a Ukrainian fighter pilot’s helmet, which he called an ace. Its inscription reads: We have freedom. Give it wings to protect it.

Later, after private talks with President Zelensky on Downing Street, Sunak told MPs that Britain must ensure a decisive military victory for Ukraine.

The UK also announced a new package of sanctions against Russian companies and allies of President Putin, coinciding with the surprise visit.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak listens to Volodymyr Zelensky speak during a press conference at the RAF training facility in Dorset.

(AFP via Getty)

CST, a Russian drone manufacturer, and RT-Komplekt, which makes parts for helicopters used in the war with Ukraine, are subject to sanctions.

Five individuals linked to Putin’s luxury homes were also hit by travel bans and asset freezes, including Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurial Rights Boris Titov and Aerostart owner Viktor Myachin.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the sanctions would accelerate economic pressure on Putin by weakening his war machine to help Ukraine win.

No 10 said Sunak also provided long-range firepower to help counter Russia’s ability to attack Ukrainian villages and energy facilities. Ukrainian forces are already undergoing training in the use of Challenger 2 tanks and will be deployed to Ukraine next month. The first Ukrainian pilots won’t arrive in the UK until spring.

