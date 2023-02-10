



European and British officials plan to meet China’s Xinjiang governor this month, prompting angry reactions from lawmakers and Uyghur dissidents.

EU diplomats are considering inviting Erkin Tunis for a February 21 meeting from China’s mission to the EU this week, two officials familiar with his travels said.

According to one official, Tuniyaz, which is personally sanctioned by the United States, was also seeking a meeting with an EU diplomat.

The EU confirmed POLITICO’s report on Thursday that Tunisia would travel to Brussels.

Chinese mission to the EU [European External Action Service] EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said a delegation from the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region led by the regional governor would visit Brussels in February.

Tuniyaz has held high positions in Xinjiang’s government for nearly 15 years.

His planned trip to Europe came less than half a year after the United Nations Human Rights Agency said China had committed serious human rights violations against the Uyghur Muslim community, adding that such actions were potential crimes against humanity. In 2018, the United Nations said 1 million Uyghurs were sent to mass concentration camps for political indoctrination.

Beijing dismissed claims of genocide as “disinformation”, saying its Xinjiang policy is based on counter-terrorism activities as well as stimulating the local economy.

“In general, engagement with the People’s Republic of China remains necessary, but we strongly question the wisdom of meeting publicly with someone personally involved in the persecution of the Uyghurs.” Congressional alliance against China said in a statement.

The MEP added, “Governor Tuniyaz is responsible for establishing and implementing structures of local repression that amount to crimes against humanity.” “Having a relationship with the governor of Tunisia while on an official visit to Brussels is sending the wrong signal.”

Uyghur dissidents also shared that opinion.

Zumretay Erkin, a spokesperson for the dissident group World Uyghur Congress, said: “We were horrified to learn that we were invited to the conference ahead of Erkin Tuniyaz’s trip to Europe.” said. “It is disgusting for a respectful government to invite the perpetrators of genocide to a meeting. This is disrespectful to the Uyghur community around the world.”

China’s Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Tuniyaz is scheduled to visit Brussels on February 19-21, after arriving in London next week.

Demonstration in London, April 22, 2021, by members of the Uyghur community calling on the UK Parliament to vote to recognize China’s alleged persecution of the Muslim Uighur minority as genocide and a crime against humanity | Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

British and Belgian activists are threatening legal action against him if he arrives on European soil.

“Going forward, if his visit to Korea goes ahead as planned, we will formally file charges against him for his role. [the] There are very serious human rights violations in Xinjiang,” said Belgian Member of Parliament Samuel Cogolati. He added that he would ask Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib to “withdraw a potential official invitation”.

The Belgian government said it was “aware” of the visit and that the visit “was not at the invitation of Belgium”.

The Belgian parliament passed a resolution warning of “serious risk of genocide” in Xinjiang in 2021.

Details of Tuniyaz’s trip came in the form of a leaked email where the British Foreign Office asked local activists for their views ahead of an official meeting with Xinjiang officials.

“The governor of Xinjiang plans to visit the UK next week, as well as other European countries. We heard that he is willing to meet with various stakeholders to discuss the situation in Xinjiang. According to an email reported by Politico and first reported by The Guardian, we have agreed to meet with him at a senior official level and use this opportunity to urge a change in China’s approach and ask for specific issues, including individual cases. .

“We’ve been really keen to make the most of this opportunity to drive real change on the ground,” the Foreign Office email added.

